Songkran Celebrations Come Alive at Banyan Tree, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa

This April, immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Thailand as Banyan Tree brings alive the traditional Thai New Year, Songkran, from 12th to 14th April, with specially curated lunch and dinner experiences.

Celebrated as a festival of renewal, gratitude and joyous beginnings, Songkran marks a time to cleanse the past and welcome prosperity. At Banyan Tree, this festive essence is thoughtfully translated into a soulful culinary journey, capturing the authenticity and warmth of Thai culture.

Set under the shade of a 300-year-old banyan tree, the restaurant is one of Goa’s most iconic Thai dining destinations, known for its legacy of offering Thai cuisine rooted in tradition. With a reputation for using fresh herbs and ingredients and balancing the delicate flavours of Thai cuisine, Banyan Tree continues to be a hallmark of authentic culinary experiences in the region.

The festive menu has been specially curated by Chef Lily, an expat chef from Thailand, who brings her deep understanding of Thai culinary traditions to the table. The menu reflects a harmonious interplay of flavours spicy, sour, sweet and savoury true to the essence of Thai gastronomy.

Guests can savour refreshing and vibrant dishes such as Som Tom (raw papaya salad) and the comforting Tom Yum Goong Nam Khon, followed by indulgent mains like Goong Yai Thod Kratiem (tiger prawns with garlic pepper sauce) and Gaeng Phed Gai (Thai red curry with chicken). Traditional desserts such as Tub Tim Grob and Khao Niew Khanun round off the experience with a touch of sweetness.

Speaking about the celebration, Chef Lily shares,

“Songkran is a time of joy, reflection and togetherness in Thailand. Through this menu, I wanted to bring authentic flavours and festive traditions to Goa, allowing guests to truly experience the spirit of Thai New Year.”

With its serene coastal setting and rich culinary legacy, Banyan Tree at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa offers guests an immersive escape into Thai culture making it the perfect destination to celebrate Songkran with family and loved ones.

To book your table, call : 8411032929