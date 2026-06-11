Gold, Silver Prices Decline Up to 2 pc Despite Ongoing West Asia Tensions

New Delhi, June 11: Gold and silver prices fell by up to 2 per cent in recent trading sessions, even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continued to fuel uncertainty across global financial markets.

According to market reports, the decline in precious metal prices was driven by profit-booking by investors and shifting market sentiment, despite the traditional safe-haven appeal of gold and silver during periods of geopolitical instability. Strength in the US dollar and changing expectations around global interest rates also contributed to the downward pressure on bullion prices.

Market analysts noted that while geopolitical concerns typically support demand for safe-haven assets, broader economic factors and investor positioning have influenced recent price movements. Traders are closely monitoring developments in West Asia, central bank policy signals, and global economic indicators for further direction.

The correction in gold and silver prices comes after periods of strong gains, prompting some investors to lock in profits amid heightened market volatility. However, experts believe precious metals may continue to attract interest as a hedge against uncertainty if geopolitical risks persist.

Investors are expected to remain cautious in the near term as global markets respond to evolving geopolitical developments and macroeconomic trends. The outlook for bullion prices will largely depend on the trajectory of international tensions, currency movements, and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

Despite the recent decline, gold and silver continue to be viewed as important components of diversified investment portfolios, particularly during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.