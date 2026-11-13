Soukhya Centre Conducts Meditation and Holistic Wellbeing Workshop at NMSA Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 13, 2026: Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation, Belapur, in association with the Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA), organised an introductory ‘Soukhya Reset’ workshop at NMSA Vashi to promote meditation, mental wellbeing, self-awareness and conscious living among local residents.

The workshop brought together 25 participants, including NMSA sports coaches, employees and members from Navi Mumbai. The initiative was conducted with the support of Prakash Srinivasan, Managing Committee Member, NMSA, and Vijay Patil, Honorary General Secretary, NMSA.

The session aimed to introduce participants to practical meditation techniques, conscious breathing, mindfulness and self-reflection as part of a holistic approach to physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

The workshop was led by Shri Navneeth Rao, Founder and Mentor of Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation, who discussed the importance of incorporating meditation and self-awareness into everyday routines.

During the introductory session, Shri Navneeth Rao highlighted the relationship between physical fitness and mental wellbeing, explaining that regular attention to emotional and mental health can complement physical exercise and contribute to a balanced lifestyle.

The Soukhya Reset programme included five experiential practices: Clutter Clearance, Dhyana Yoga, Deep Meditation, Omkara Chanting and Gratitude Exercises.

The Clutter Clearance activity involved gentle physical movements intended to ease stiffness and prepare participants for meditation. Dhyana Yoga combined movement, conscious breathing and awareness, while the guided deep meditation session encouraged participants to focus inward and temporarily disconnect from everyday distractions.

The workshop also introduced Omkara chanting as a meditative sound practice, followed by gratitude exercises designed to encourage positive reflection and appreciation.

According to the organisers, the structured programme was developed to familiarise participants with meditation and self-awareness practices that can be incorporated into daily life.

The initiative also sought to highlight the relevance of mental wellbeing and mindfulness in sports environments, where concentration, emotional balance and mental preparedness are important alongside physical fitness.

Soukhya Centre, based in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, plans to extend its community wellness outreach by organising similar free introductory meditation workshops at sports clubs and large residential housing societies across Navi Mumbai.

The proposed sessions aim to make meditation, conscious breathing, gratitude practices and holistic wellbeing activities accessible to working professionals, families, senior citizens, young adults and people from different professional backgrounds.

Through these community-based initiatives, the centre intends to encourage individuals to explore meditation and self-awareness as regular lifestyle practices rather than activities limited to occasional wellness retreats.

Rao also outlined the centre’s broader vision of promoting conscious living, personal responsibility and spiritual awareness at the grassroots level. He expressed the belief that individual development and community participation could contribute to a more compassionate and responsible society.

The centre’s long-term vision also draws on the concept of Akhanda Bharat, which Rao associates with fostering shared values, individual responsibility and spiritual awareness.

The introductory Soukhya Reset workshop at NMSA Vashi forms part of the centre’s efforts to expand community participation in meditation and holistic wellbeing initiatives across Navi Mumbai.

Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation intends to continue developing outreach programmes focused on mindfulness, conscious living, mental wellbeing and personal development.

For more information, visit: https://www.soukhyacshm.in/