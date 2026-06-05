Stellar Recognised as a Western Digital Authorised Platinum Data Recovery Partner

Western Digital customers can now access professional data recovery services with a special discount, complimentary device collection, and warranty continuity for eligible drives.

New Delhi, India, 05th June 2026: Stellar today announced its recognition as an Authorised Platinum Partner for data recovery services by Western Digital. The collaboration expands access to specialised data recovery support for WD customers and strengthens Stellar’s position as a leading provider of data recovery solutions for consumers and businesses.

Since 1993, Stellar has been delivering world-class data recovery solutions to businesses and individuals on a global scale, with an established presence in India, the Netherlands, and the USA. This partnership ensures that Western Digital customers receive prompt and reliable assistance for failed or inaccessible storage devices. WD customers will benefit from these exclusive advantages, including complimentary device collection and dedicated support for both consumer and business storage devices.

Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar, said, “For more than 30 years, Stellar has helped customers worldwide recover critical data from Western Digital drives and other storage devices. This recognition as an Authorised WD Platinum Partner is a significant milestone that allows us to bring our expertise and global network to serve WD customers with special benefits and exclusive discounts on professional services.”

With an ISO-certified Class 100 cleanroom lab and advanced recovery technology, Stellar delivers an industry-leading data recovery success rate of 80% across storage devices. The partnership also ensures that customers do not have to choose between recovering data and protecting warranty coverage, as data recovery performed by a certified WD partner does not void the warranty on eligible drives.

Handling more than 40,000 recovery jobs annually and supported by a donor inventory of over 15,000 hard drives, Stellar has the scale and technical capability to recover data from a wide range of media types and failure conditions.

About Stellar

Stellar Data Recovery is trusted across continents for data care and offers data recovery, data erasure, file repair, and mailbox conversion services. From its headquarters in India to its offices in the US and Europe, the company has built a strong reputation over the decades for helping consumers and businesses safeguard, recover, and manage their most critical data through advanced software and professional services.

Media Contact

Vishal Sharma

GM – Service Marketing

Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Phone: 0124-4326700

Email: pr@stellarinfo.com

Website: www.stellarinfo.co.in