Swaranjali Delhi to Present ‘Colours of India 2026’ in Gurugram on July 9

Gurugram, Haryana: Celebrating the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India, Swaranjali Delhi, in association with Eternal Oasis Gurugram, will present “Colours of India 2026”, a grand evening of Indian classical music and dance on 9 July 2026 at 6:00 PM.

The cultural extravaganza will be held at Prakriti Hall, 1st Floor, Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42 Main Road, Gurugram, Haryana. The event aims to bring together art connoisseurs, music lovers, and cultural enthusiasts for an immersive experience showcasing India’s timeless artistic traditions.

The evening will feature an impressive lineup of acclaimed artists. Renowned Kathak exponent Ms. Oishee Bhattacherjee will present a captivating Kathak dance performance, while distinguished vocalist Pt. Subhas Ghosh will enthrall audiences with his presentation titled “Swar Raginee.” Classical vocal renditions by Smt. Laxmi Priya Nayak and a soulful sitar recital by Shri Uma Shankar are also among the highlights of the programme.

Supporting the performances will be an ensemble of accomplished co-artists, including Pt. Siddhartha Chatterjee, Shri Jitendra Swain, Pt. Susamoy Mishra, and Zakir Dholpuri, whose contributions are expected to add depth and vibrancy to the evening.

The organizers have extended a cordial invitation to music and dance enthusiasts, patrons of the arts, and members of the community to attend the event and celebrate India’s cultural richness through live performances.

Shreyas WebMedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been announced as the Official Media Partner for the event and will support media outreach and promotional activities for the cultural showcase.

For further information and registration, interested participants may visit www.swaranjali.org and www.eternaloasis.org, or contact the organizers at +91-9910300319 and +91-9773565708.

Event Details

Event: Colours of India 2026

Colours of India 2026 Date: 9 July 2026

9 July 2026 Time: 6:00 PM onwards

6:00 PM onwards Venue: Prakriti Hall, 1st Floor, Eternal Oasis, Sector 42, Gurugram

Prakriti Hall, 1st Floor, Eternal Oasis, Sector 42, Gurugram Organized by: Swaranjali Delhi

Swaranjali Delhi In Association With: Eternal Oasis Gurugram

Eternal Oasis Gurugram Official Media Partner: Shreyas WebMedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The event promises to be a memorable celebration of India’s artistic legacy, offering audiences an evening filled with melody, rhythm, and cultural splendour while fostering appreciation for India’s classical performing arts traditions.