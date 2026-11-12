Sublime Systems, Meta Sign Low-Carbon Cement Deal

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov 12 — Sublime Systems, a U.S. manufacturer scaling clean, innovative cement production, today announced an agreement that grants Meta priority access to physically deploy Sublime Cement across its data center construction pipeline. As hyperscalers build new AI infrastructure, Sublime’s products represent a meaningful and verifiable approach for reducing emissions from data center construction.

The contract with Sublime supports Meta’s efforts to address emissions sources throughout its supply chain, including the cement used to build its infrastructure. Cement is rarely sold on the multi-year, fixed-volume terms that first-of-a-kind plants need to reach financial close. By committing to a guaranteed, multi-year agreement, Meta is providing the forward demand that helps enable the construction of a new U.S.-based, clean cement plant.

Deliveries will come from Sublime’s first commercial factories, which have the potential to create thousands of domestic jobs during construction and operations. Over the past two years, Sublime has established its leadership in the emerging market for low-carbon cement. Its electrochemical manufacturing process avoids conventional sources of carbon emissions and other pollution in cement-making, and is an ultra low-carbon technology. In 2026, Sublime completed engineering studies at multiple U.S. cement plants which confirm that the technology can be integrated in a “co-location” model with existing, underutilized cement plants.

The United States is the world’s largest importer of cement, importing 22% of this essential construction material. U.S. reliance on imports is exacerbated by aging domestic cement plants. The average age of U.S. cement plants is 36 years, close to the natural replacement age of 40 years. Aging cement infrastructure is an acute domestic issue, just as demand for low-carbon building materials is accelerating. Sublime’s technology is designed to replace this aging capacity and contribute to the domestic production of cement, reducing import reliance and creating manufacturing jobs in the communities that need them.

“Cement is one of the hardest parts of our infrastructure footprint to address. While we use low-carbon materials where available, pursuing our ambitious climate goals requires bringing new, lower-carbon materials to market. We’re excited to partner with Sublime to help scale production of their U.S.-based low-carbon cement — enabling potential future use in our data centers. Our multi-year agreement will help build the market for low-carbon materials to scale,” said Devon Lake, Head of Net Zero Strategy at Meta.

Sublime’s Cement has been validated to comply with ASTM standards by accredited third-party labs and has demonstrated same or better performance to mass market cements in both North America and Europe.

“Sublime Cement® is distinguished by its low carbon footprint, and because the product delivers on performance,” said Rob Davies, CEO of Sublime. “Our fully electrified process avoids the emissions, waste, and inherent impurities from combustion-based manufacturing. Recent advancements in early strength and cost competitiveness will enable us to overcome what have been significant hurdles to the broader adoption of many low-carbon cements. A guaranteed, multi-year commitment with Meta at this scale is what lets us expand American cement manufacturing and create jobs in the communities that host it.”

As part of the agreement, Meta is contracting for environmental attribute certificates (EACs), associated with at least 180,000 tons of Sublime Cement production, verified by an accredited third party. Companies purchase EACs to drive demand for lower-carbon materials, address emissions from construction, and help scale and finance early-stage manufacturing. Earlier in 2026, the two parties contributed and signed onto RMI and the Center for Green Market Activation’s Book and Claim Framework for Cement and Concrete. This agreement is designed to be consistent with the guidelines of the Framework.

Sublime is in the development phase for the first commercial plant and actively working with the world’s largest cement companies to site, engineer, and construct the next-generation cement plants that will provide this essential building material with no sacrifices on performance or cost.