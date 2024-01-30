Sushi & Dimsums- Delight in the symphony of Asian Cuisine, at Moon Tree Cafe, Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur

Moon Tree Café at Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur is hosting Sushi & Dimsums, from 19th January 2024 to 4th February 2024. Guests can indulge in an exquisite culinary journey at Moon Tree Café, where exclusive platters showcase the richness of Asian cuisines, offering a sublime and pleasurable dining experience. This celebration, à la carte food promotion of Sushi & Dimsum, is anticipated to serve authentic tastes of these Asian cuisines to the Kolhapuris.

“The Japanese Sushi and Chinese Dimsums are an oriental staple with tremendous historical and cultural significance. In celebration of this unique celebration of cultural significance, we are excited to serve our patrons and the citizens of Kolhapur with these varieties of Sushi and Dimsums”, says Chef Kishan Gunjal, the Executive Chef at Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur.

Dim sum, a traditional Chinese meal, is made up of small plates of dumplings and other snack dishes and is usually accompanied by tea. On the other hand, Sushi, a staple Japanese cuisine dish, consists of cooked rice flavored with vinegar and a variety of vegetables, eggs, or raw seafood garnishes and is served cold.

These exclusive platters at the Moon Tree Café consist of both veg and non-veg Sushi & Dimsums, with a few accustomed margaritas to go with them. The menu is an exotic curation of Sushi and Dimsum like Asparagus Piman Roll, Edamame Avocado, Chicken Teriyaki Roll, Prawns Tempura Roll, Salmon Kazari Maki in Sushis, and Truffle, Water Chestnut and Asparagus, Jiaozi Chicken, Crystal Prawns, Spicy Tuna among the Dimsums, respectively.

Moon Tree Café, savors a variety of foods and beverages while conversing with friends, family, or associates. A pioneer in the city.

Venue- Moon Tree Cafe, Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur.

Date– 19th January 2024- 4th February 2024.

Time- All day