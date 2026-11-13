Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation Announces Major Education and Skill Development Initiative Through Udyogi Bangla Academy

Kolkata, West Bengal | November 13, 2026: Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation (SSUF) has announced a major education and skill development initiative through Udyogi Bangla Academy, with an ambitious vision to empower 1,000 learners in 2026 and reach more than 1 lakh learners across India by 2030.

Scheduled for implementation on November 14, 2026, Children’s Day, the initiative aims to make professional education, practical skill development and career-oriented learning more accessible to students, educated unemployed individuals, job seekers and working professionals.

Supported by Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation, Udyogi Bangla Academy is an EdTech institution and learning platform operating under D.P.C. Society (NGO). The initiative seeks to reduce financial barriers to education through scholarship opportunities and an innovative Income Share Agreement (ISA) model.

Udyogi Bangla Academy Targets 1 Lakh Learners Across India by 2030

As the demand for practical skills and career-oriented education continues to grow, Udyogi Bangla Academy has outlined a long-term roadmap to expand educational opportunities nationwide.

Under its initial implementation plan, the Foundation aims to support 1,000 selected learners in 2026, followed by an ambitious target of reaching more than 1,00,000 learners by 2030.

The initiative will follow a mock test-based assessment and selection process. Candidates who qualify may receive educational assistance through scholarships or the ISA model, depending on their eligibility, assessment results and applicable Academy policies.

Selected applicants will have the opportunity to choose available courses and skill development programmes based on their interests, abilities and professional aspirations.

The programme focuses on developing practical knowledge and professional capabilities while helping learners explore potential income-generating opportunities.

Affordable Skill Development and Education Registration Plans

As part of its 2026 admission campaign, Udyogi Bangla Academy has introduced three registration categories designed to accommodate different learning requirements.

1. STARTER PLAN

Registration Fee: ₹365

Validity: 90 Days

Access to available courses under the selected plan.

2. GROWTH PLAN

Registration Fee: ₹499

Validity: 180 Days

Access to available courses under the selected plan.

3. EXCELLENCE PLAN

Registration Fee: ₹1,050

Validity: 365 Days

Access to available courses under the selected plan.

Course fees will depend on the programme selected. Eligible candidates may receive course-fee assistance through scholarships or Income Share Agreements, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Registration fees and course fees are separate.

Income Share Agreement: Learn First, Pay as You Earn

One of the key highlights of Udyogi Bangla Academy is its proposed Income Share Agreement (ISA) model, designed to reduce the immediate financial burden of professional education.

Under this arrangement, eligible applicants aged 18 years or above may enter into a separately executed written ISA agreement.

When a learner begins earning a minimum of ₹6,000 per month through skills acquired from the course, the learner will contribute 10% of monthly earnings for the following 12 months, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The model aims to create a more accessible pathway to skill-based education by linking payment obligations to specified income conditions.

All eligibility requirements, income calculations, payment conditions and contractual obligations will be disclosed before signing the agreement.

The Academy emphasises that the initiative is focused on education and professional development and does not guarantee employment or income.

Special Scholarship Opportunities for Jewellery Industry Families

Recognising the contribution of India’s jewellery industry and traditional artisans, Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation has introduced special educational assistance for eligible family members of jewellery industry professionals.

Children and other family members of goldsmiths, traditional artisans, jewellery workers, employees, manufacturers and jewellery business owners may apply under this special scholarship category.

Applications will be subject to verification, prescribed selection criteria and the Foundation’s scholarship policy.

The applicable registration fee structure will remain unchanged, while scholarship benefits will depend on eligibility and assessment results.

Through this initiative, SSUF aims to support educational advancement and professional development among families associated with the jewellery sector.

From Swarna Shilpi Samman 2025 to Educational Implementation in 2026

The foundation of the educational initiative was laid during the Swarna Shilpi Samman & Jewellery Excellence Award 2025, organised by Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation.

The proposed project was formally introduced and inaugurated during the event in the presence of several distinguished personalities, including:

Shri Suman Biswas – Then Sub-Divisional Officer, Ghatal Shri Shital Kapat – MLA, Ghatal Smt. Mamata Bhunia – MLA, Daspur Shri Prabir Kumar Sheet – BDO, Daspur-2 Shri Osman Mallick – Advocate, Calcutta High Court Shri Chandan Porya – Goldsmith, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

The Foundation has expressed sincere gratitude to these distinguished guests and other well-wishers for their encouragement and support.

The scheduled implementation on Children’s Day, November 14, 2026, represents an important milestone in transforming the vision introduced in 2025 into an operational educational initiative.

National Chairman Mr. Selim Mallick (Rohit) Shares His Vision

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Selim Mallick (Rohit), National Chairman of Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation, highlighted the importance of accessible education, professional skill development and financial independence.

“Our vision is not limited to providing education alone. We want to create opportunities through which individuals can develop skills, improve their professional capabilities and move towards financial independence. Financial limitations should not prevent deserving individuals from pursuing their educational aspirations. I sincerely appeal to students, parents, educational institutions, industry representatives, social organisations, professionals and well-wishers across India to stand with us and contribute towards making this initiative successful.”

The Foundation believes that cooperation between educational institutions, industry representatives, social organisations and professionals can help expand access to practical learning opportunities.

Sponsored By: Project Sponsors and Supporting Organisations

The Udyogi Bangla Academy education and skill development initiative is supported by the following organisations:

Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation Yubadisha India Pvt. Ltd. Krishna Jewellers, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Josh Suraksha Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Foundation acknowledges the contributions and support of these organisations towards advancing its educational and social development objectives.

Building a Future Through Education, Skills and Self-Reliance

Through Udyogi Bangla Academy, Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation aims to develop an accessible learning ecosystem that combines professional education, practical skill development, scholarship opportunities and alternative education financing.

With an initial target of 1,000 learners in 2026 and an ambitious vision of reaching more than 1 lakh learners across India by 2030, the initiative seeks to contribute to India’s evolving education and skill development landscape.

Guided by its message, “Learn Today • Develop Skills • Build Opportunities • Become Self-Reliant,” Udyogi Bangla Academy aims to help individuals strengthen their professional capabilities and pursue greater financial self-reliance.

The Foundation has also appealed for nationwide cooperation from students, parents, educational institutions, industry professionals, social organisations and well-wishers to support the initiative.

Official Information

Organisation: Swarna Shilpi Upgradation Foundation

Educational Initiative: Udyogi Bangla Academy

Operating Under: D.P.C. Society (NGO)

National Chairman: Mr. Selim Mallick (Rohit)

Scheduled Implementation: November 14, 2026

Website: www.swarnashilpi.org

Email: swarnashilpi.foundation@gmail.com

Contact: +91 8967587544

Disclaimer: Scholarships, course access and Income Share Agreements are subject to eligibility, assessment results, applicable policies and written contractual terms. Registration fees and course fees are separate. The initiative does not guarantee employment, income or financial returns.