Swiss Beauty Says We Got You, Girl in Its New Campaign Backing Every Woman’s Bold, Expressive Beauty

New Delhi, 07th Nov 2025: As India enters its peak wedding season, Swiss Beauty, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beauty brands, has launched its latest campaign, “We Got You, Girl!”, a bold and uplifting celebration of every woman’s multifaceted spirit. The campaign establishes Swiss Beauty as every woman’s everyday enabler of glam, confidence, and effortless self-expression. The film features celebrated Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu.

With her bold individuality, down-to-earth appeal, and self-assured presence, Taapsee Pannu perfectly captures the essence of the new Indian woman, making her an ideal face to lead this celebratory wedding-season tale. As the bridesmaid, best friend, showstopper, or life of the party, Swiss Beauty espouses a message every girl must hear: regardless of the glitz and chaos, “We Got You, Girl!”

At its core, “We Got You, Girl!” is more than just a campaign line; it is a brand promise. It embodies the spirit of a modern woman who navigates life with multiple moods, many roles, and myriad moments, often multiple in one day. She is cheeky at brunch, bold at work, sentimental with family, glamorous at parties, and relentless in her drive. Swiss Beauty celebrates these ever-evolving facets of her personality, reinforcing that no matter the occasion, mood, or moment, Swiss Beauty is there to complement her every vibe.

Through the campaign film, Taapsee brings this spirit to life, showing Swiss Beauty as the constant companion that empowers every woman to feel confident, expressive, and beautifully herself, wherever life takes her. It becomes especially true during the high-energy wedding season, where every function, outfit, and moment demands a new expression of beauty. The brand seamlessly positions itself as the beauty ally that evolves with her — from subtle daytime looks to bold evening statements.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vidushi Goyal, Chief Marketing Officer of Swiss Beauty, said, “With ‘We Got You, Girl!’, featuring Taapsee Pannu, we are deepening our connection with young Indian consumers who seek beauty that is expressive, effortless, and empowering. This campaign is a celebration of her world during the shaadi season, full of energy, emotions, selfies, and spotlight moments, and Swiss Beauty will be right there with her through it all.” Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head, Delhi, Famous Innovations, said, It’s rare to find a brand that doesn’t tell you what beauty should look like. Swiss Beauty just says, ‘We’ve Got You, Girl’, exactly as you are. In a world quick to judge and slow to welcome everyone, that kind of support feels genuinely real. That’s what pulled us in. This isn’t just about products; it’s a whole different mindset. It’s about actually caring, making things affordable for everyone, and helping you feel confident in your everyday life. This campaign celebrates the little victories and real challenges of beauty. It’s about that quiet comfort when you know someone’s there for you. With Swiss Beauty, the answer is always yes. Yes to quality you can trust. Yes to prices that won’t break the bank. And yes to a brand that genuinely shows up for you, every single time.

This season, beauty trends are all about glossy lips, lit-from-within skin, soft-focus bases, and statement eyes that last through every celebration. Tapping into everything glam, the campaign spotlights Swiss Beauty wedding-season must-haves — products designed for high-pigment payoff, long-lasting wear, and buildable finishes that suit multi-event celebrations. From haldi-day glow to sangeet-night drama, these essentials empower every bridesmaid to stay on-trend, camera-ready, and confident through long hours, bright lights, and endless dance floors.

The campaign will be amplified across digital platforms, influencer collaborations, and retail displays, supported by snackable social content featuring Taapsee that keeps the narrative fresh, glamorous, and shareworthy.