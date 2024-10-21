“Synology Unveils All-in-One Data Solution for Storing 100,000 Hours of 8K Video at Broadcast India 2024”

Mumbai, 21st October 2024: Synology, a global leader in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that span edge, core, and cloud environments, showcased its range of complete data management and protection solutions for the media and entertainment industry in India at Broadcast India 2024 between 17-19 October 2024, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Targeted at filmmakers, photographers, content creators, and professionals in visual effects or broadcasting, Synology’s storage solutions embody a harmonious fusion of creativity and technological innovation. Synology envisions a world for content creators where their creativity knows no bounds.

David Liu, Synology’s Sales Manager for the SAARC region, remarked, “As the media and entertainment industries continue to thrive and evolve, the demand for large-scale data management, secure storage, and comprehensive solutions that enable seamless sharing with external partners has become more pronounced.” He added, “Over the past three years in India, Synology has seen a remarkable increase in revenue share from the media and entertainment sector, rising from 10% to an impressive 15%-20% of our regional revenue. This growth highlights our ability to meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industries.”

A trusted choice for esteemed media companies such as BBC Media Action in the UK and RUN Studio in the US, Synology delivers precise, tailored solutions on a global scale to support the creative workflows of the media and entertainment industry. Additionally, Synology has built strong partnerships with media and entertainment clients across India.

Discover how Synology assisted renowned wildlife photographer Aarzoo Khurana in optimizing data storage and collaboration for her invaluable wildlife footage.

In India, Synology collaborates with renowned professional photography studio-Pixel Village in Pune. This cutting-edge studio utilizes Synology’s storage solutions to enhance content creation, streamline collaboration, and ensure future-proof data protection. Additionally, Synology supports Aarzoo Khurana, a prominent wildlife photographer featured by BBC Earth, National Geographic, and Discovery. As Aarzoo embarks on her ambitious journey to document every tiger reserve in India, capturing awe-inspiring images of these majestic creatures, Synology provides her with reliable, scalable data management solutions to safeguard her valuable work.

By ensuring secure and efficient storage, Synology enables creative professionals to focus on their masterpieces without worrying about data management.

To serve its esteemed clientele effectively, Synology offers tailor-made storage management solutions that address their unique requirements, empowering them to transcend data limitations and unlock their boundless creativity.

Comprehensive Media File Storage Ownership

In the rapidly growing media industry, the need for efficient large-volume data storage management is more pressing than ever. Synology’s multi-petabyte scalable solutions redefine storage with high density, exceptional scalability, and unmatched availability—all managed through an intuitive, license-free platform: DiskStation Manager (DSM). These solutions integrate comprehensive data integrity and protection features, offering customers complete peace of mind.

Revolutionizing Editing Efficiency and Seamless Collaboration

As online editing becomes central to the fast-paced media and entertainment sectors, Synology introduces next-level efficiency with high-speed online editing and all-flash storage solutions. Supporting 10GbE, 25GbE, and other high-capacity network connections, Synology empowers professionals with seamless, lightning-fast editing, propelling productivity to new heights.

Unlocking Unprecedented Media File Sharing Speeds

In today’s globalized creative landscape, seamless collaboration is essential. Synology’s Presto File Server offers an extraordinary leap in file transfer speeds, powered by Synology’s proprietary SITA technology, delivering up to 68 times faster file sharing compared to traditional FTP and HTTP methods. This breakthrough transforms cross-border collaboration, making it more efficient than ever for post-production and design studios.

Robust Backup and Archiving: Safeguarding Against Threats

With ransomware threats on the rise, especially in data-driven industries like media and entertainment, protecting critical assets is vital. Synology’s security solutions, such as Secure SignIn and Security Advisor, play a key role in shielding valuable data. Their consolidated backup and instant recovery systems running on Synology NAS offer comprehensive file and block-level backups, near-instant protection with snapshots, and enhanced storage efficiency through advanced deduplication technology.

In response to growing demands for large-scale data storage, Synology has recently launched its flagship model, the HD6500 in India. Capable of delivering up to 6 petabytes of storage, this high-density solution is ideal as a central repository for files or a backup system for large enterprises with extensive data needs. Perfect for data-intensive industries like visual effects, post-production, and media, the HD6500 redefines large-scale storage capabilities.

Synology® at a glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.synology.com/en-in