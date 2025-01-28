BANGALORE, JANUARY 28th, 2025: Ushering in the spirit of Lunar New Year, IHCL’s iconic Taj hotels in Bengaluru— Taj West End and Taj MG Road — invite guests to indulge in curated festive experiences celebrating the Year of the Wood Snake at their legendary dining outlets – Blue Ginger and Memories of China. Their culinary maestros have designed menus featuring an exquisite array of Asian culinary delights, bringing the essence of tradition and festivity to life.

At the award-winning Blue Ginger at Taj West End, guests can immerse themselves in an elegantly adorned setting inspired by Vietnamese heritage. The menu boasts an extraordinary selection of dishes, including the iconic Banh mi (Sandwich), the aromatic Stewed lobster with fresh tender coconut water, and decadent desserts like Coconut caramel custard. Paired with festive pours, this culinary experience is designed to guide diners through a celebration of flavours and fortune. This a la carte festive menu is available from 24th January to 31st January 2025.

Taj MG Road’s vibrant Memories of China will complement the festive cheer with an exclusive Chinese New Year menu. Highlights include Roasted Lobster XO Sauce, Wok Tossed Lamb, Pan Fried Chilli Fish, and a selection of desserts that embody the festive spirit. The thoughtfully crafted dishes pay homage to traditional Chinese flavours, blending authenticity with an elevated dining experience. These delicacies are a part of an exclusive a la carte menu that is available from 25th January – 24th February 2025.

Rooted in the cultural significance of the Lunar New Year, both dining experiences promise to transport guests into a world of heritage and gastronomy. Each dish has been meticulously curated by the chefs to honour the season’s traditions while catering to the refined palates of today’s diners.

LUNCH: 12:30 PM to 2:45 PM | DINNER: 7:00 PM to 11:30 PM

For reservations:

• Taj MG Road: +91 8066664444

• Taj West End: +91 7907578474 / +91 8066605660

This Lunar New Year, experience the harmony of flavours, culture, and festivity at Taj MG Road and Taj West End. Come celebrate a timeless tradition in the heart of Bengaluru.