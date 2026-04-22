Tech Mahindra Establishes Communications Experience Center in Pune to Drive AI‑Led Innovation for CSPs

Pune, Apr 22: Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has announced the opening of its Communications Experience Center (CEC) in Pune. The center is designed as a nerve center for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to co‑create new growth solutions and reimagine operations, customer experience, and business models in a low‑margin, high‑complexity environment through AI‑led innovation.

The CEC leverages Pune’s legacy as Tech Mahindra’s premier global hub for communications innovation spanning four decades. It will be further supported by satellite innovation centers worldwide, each tailored to regional priorities and unified by a common communications framework. Guided by Tech Mahindra’s telecom strategy: Grow, Empower, and Transform, the center is dedicated to advancing new growth platforms, API-led ecosystems, B2B2X models, and agentic operations, while fast-tracking AI-native, cloud-first, and autonomous network transformations.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Communications Service Providers are at a defining moment as they navigate rising complexity alongside the need for sustainable growth. As Tech Mahindra marks 40 years of deep telecom heritage, our Communications Experience Center in Pune serves as a nerve center where CSPs can rethink growth, agentic operations, and customer experience, moving from experimentation to production. Aligned with our communications narrative of ‘Unlock Spectrum of Possibilities,’ the center reinforces our role as a strategic transformation partner for the agentic AI era.”

The center features immersive demonstrations, communications‑specific use cases, and collaborative innovation spaces for CXO‑level decision‑makers at Communications Service Providers (CSPs), bringing together strategy, technology, and execution to accelerate solution discovery and decision‑making. It showcases agentic customer and employee journeys, autonomous network operations, and digital consumer and connected enterprise models, powered by communications‑specific AI use cases on secure, AI‑native cloud platforms, alongside partner‑led co‑creation zones that enable ecosystem‑driven innovation.

With a deep communications heritage, Tech Mahindra is trusted by many of the world’s leading CSPs. It actively contributes to global industry standards and alliances. The CEC strengthens Tech Mahindra’s position as an innovation‑led digital transformation partner. This supports CSPs as they navigate complex transformation journeys and drive scalable, long‑term business value.