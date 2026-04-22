Trent announces Q4 and FY26 results Revenue growth of 20 percent and operating profit growth of 43 percent

Mumbai, Apr 22: The Company announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (standalone and consolidated).

In cognizance of the compelling outlook over the medium term, the market opportunities, and the salience of the platform, the Board considered and approved a bonus issue of 1 equity share for every 2 equity shares held.

Standalone Results

We now operate a significant portfolio of over 1250 “large-box” fashion stores, with presence across 321 cities (including 3 in the UAE). In Q4FY26 we opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores (including 2 stores in the UAE) and consolidated 1 Westside store and expanded our presence to 47 new cities. For the full year we opened 60 Westside and 212 Zudio stores (including 4 in the UAE) and consolidated 8 Westside and 14 Zudio stores. As of 31st March 2026, our store portfolio included 300 Westside, 963 Zudio (including 6 stores in the UAE) and 23 stores across other lifestyle concepts and we operated with a footprint of over 17.7 million sqft. across our fashion brands.

We believe given our approach with respect to merchandise sourcing, price architecture, distribution and our disciplines around inventory provisioning, the full year results are more representative of the performance of the business. The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains stable. Operating EBIT margin for Q4FY26 was 11.5% (9.7% for Q4FY25).

are more representative of the performance of the business. The gross margin profile of Westside and Zudio remains stable. EBIT margin for Q4FY26 was 11.5% (9.7% for Q4FY25). The emerging categories, including beauty & personal care, innerwear and footwear contribute to over 21% of our revenues. Westside online together with our proposition on the Tata Neu platform continues to witness traction and grow profitably. In Q4FY26, online revenues grew by 25% and contributed over 6% of Westside revenues. Westside online is a unique convenience proposition which follows an omnichannel experience consistent with the approach adopted by the brand in stores in terms of product proposition, disciplines around pricing, end of season sale and returns. Amongst standalone brands, Westside today registers some of the highest volumes online vis-à-vis comparative players in the Indian market.

Consolidated Results

Given the accounting standards, our consolidated revenues do not include revenues of the Trent Hypermarket business. However, the reported results include the proportionate share of profitability of this venture and is accounted based on the equity method.

Hypermarket business. However, the reported include the proportionate share of profitability of this venture and is accounted based on the equity method. The Star business consists of 84 stores including the addition of 12 stores and closure of 6 stores during the year ended March 31, 2026. We are pursuing multiple interventions including on the technology front aimed at driving differentiation and convenience of our customer proposition.

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited said, “In FY26 , the business delivered encouraging performance, while navigating multiple macroeconomic and geopolitical developments with resilience. We believe that the consumer sentiment would recover further in the coming months once the geopolitical environment settles down.

The Indian consumer continues to evolve with growing aspirations and increasing access to a diverse set of offerings. In this context, we believe, a differentiated customer proposition that builds on relevance and ubiquitous presence will continue to see much traction. We are still in the initial laps of our growth and we remain committed to building out a portfolio of brands that address the significant market opportunity in the lifestyle space.