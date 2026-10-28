Ten-Year Packaging and Technology Veteran Debuts AI-Powered Automation to Enterprise Packaging Procurement at SupplySide Global 2026

New Platform packOS Tackles Costly Industry Bottlenecks With Instant Quoting, 3D Visualization and Production-Backed Pricing, Helping Brands Make Faster Purchasing Decisions and Bring Products To Market

LAS VEGAS — Oct. 28, 2026 —Calyx, a tenured packaging manufacturer, supplier and technology company with a decade of manufacturing and sourcing experience, today announced the official launch of packOS at SupplySide Global 2026, introducing a new approach to one of the most time-consuming and fragmented processes in consumer packaged goods: packaging procurement.

With ten years in packaging and over a billion units shipped, Calyx’s co-founders Alex Gonzalez and Simon Knobel built packOS to solve the very problem they watched their customers live with: that packaging slows brands down. The new platform brings the company’s pedigree in the industry to collapse the engineering, design, procurement and order management, putting the very domestic and international supply chain at the customer’s fingertips.

“For the past decade, we’ve worked alongside brands to solve some of the most complicated packaging challenges, and we’ve seen firsthand how much time, money and opportunity gets lost in the process,” said Gonzalez, Co-Founder and President of Calyx. “We built Calyx around solving those problems through manufacturing. Now, we’re taking everything we’ve learned and turning it into technology that can change how an entire industry operates. packOS represents where we’re going in our next decade, and our vision extends far beyond cannabis.”

While brands have embraced digital tools to accelerate nearly every aspect of product development and sales, packaging procurement remains largely dependent on manual quotes, disconnected suppliers, spreadsheets and lengthy approval processes. These inefficiencies can delay product launches, obscure production costs and limit companies’ ability to respond quickly to market demand.

Following successful initial testing, packOS makes its public debut with Quick Quote, allowing businesses to upload existing artwork, generate packaging specifications and photorealistic 3D renderings and receive production-backed pricing in approximately 60 seconds for supported label formats. The broader platform is designed to connect sourcing, approvals and order management, replacing processes that traditionally take days or weeks with streamlined digital workflows.

A New Approach to Enterprise Packaging

Unlike traditional packaging procurement, where brands may need to engage multiple vendors to obtain quotes, evaluate production options and move artwork toward manufacturing, packOS is being built to connect these processes within a single platform.

For companies managing hundreds of SKUs, multiple suppliers and tight launch schedules, the technology is designed to provide earlier cost visibility, reduce administrative work and accelerate decisions that directly affect production timelines and profitability.

“A packaging quote isn’t just a number. It requires understanding the artwork, materials, manufacturing methods, production quantities and how each decision affects the final cost,” said Knobel, Co-Founder and CEO of Calyx. “Historically, that information has been scattered across different people, suppliers and systems. We built packOS to bring those variables together, using AI to interpret artwork and connect it with real manufacturing data. What used to require multiple rounds of emails and manual calculations can now happen in seconds.”

The platform’s core functions include:

Quick Quote: Bringing customers from artwork to pricing in seconds, Quick Quote uses AI to analyze uploaded artwork, extract packaging specifications and generate interactive 3D renderings and production-backed pricing in approximately 60 seconds. Currently available for pressure-sensitive labels, the tool allows brands to evaluate costs, preview designs and make faster purchasing decisions without lengthy manual quoting processes.

Bringing customers from artwork to pricing in seconds, Quick Quote uses AI to analyze uploaded artwork, extract packaging specifications and generate interactive 3D renderings and production-backed pricing in approximately 60 seconds. Currently available for pressure-sensitive labels, the tool allows brands to evaluate costs, preview designs and make faster purchasing decisions without lengthy manual quoting processes. Multi-Path Sourcing and Order Management: Designed to give companies greater flexibility and control, planned capabilities will allow brands to compare domestic and international manufacturing options, pricing and lead times within one platform. Future order management functionality will connect purchasing with production, fulfillment, delivery and reordering, helping businesses control costs, manage inventory and meet launch deadlines.

Designed to give companies greater flexibility and control, planned capabilities will allow brands to compare domestic and international manufacturing options, pricing and lead times within one platform. Future order management functionality will connect purchasing with production, fulfillment, delivery and reordering, helping businesses control costs, manage inventory and meet launch deadlines. Artwork Intelligence and Approval: Planned capabilities will centralize artwork, dielines, revisions, prepress checks, proofs and approvals, reducing miscommunication, preventing costly production errors and accelerating the approval process.

Built by Industry Veterans, Designed to Solve Their Biggest Revenue Blockers

What distinguishes packOS is its foundation in real-world manufacturing. Rather than developing standalone procurement software, Calyx built the platform around actual packaging engineering, production and sourcing challenges.

Its AI-powered technology draws on manufacturing equipment, materials and production requirements to automate time-intensive processes while generating actionable pricing information. This connection between software and production is intended to help brands move beyond preliminary estimates toward informed purchasing decisions.

The platform also represents a significant expansion for Calyx beyond cannabis into supplements and nutraceuticals, beauty, food and beverage and other consumer packaged goods industries.

Having established its reputation solving packaging challenges in highly regulated cannabis markets, Calyx is applying that expertise to businesses facing similar procurement complexities across industries.

Following Calyx’s 10th anniversary, the launch signals the company’s expansion from packaging manufacturing into enterprise technology, with a broader vision of connecting the entire packaging lifecycle through automation.