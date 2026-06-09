Textile Sector in India Set for Strong Global Comeback: Report

New Delhi, June 9: India’s textile and apparel industry is entering a decisive growth phase and is positioned to strengthen its presence in global markets, according to a recent industry report.

The sector is currently undergoing structural transformation driven by capacity expansion, value-chain integration, and increasing export competitiveness, the report noted. These developments are expected to support India’s ambition to reclaim and expand its share in the global textile trade.

India’s textile ecosystem—spanning cotton production, yarn manufacturing, fabric processing, and finished apparel—is benefiting from renewed investment interest and policy support aimed at enhancing manufacturing efficiency and export readiness.

The report highlights that global supply chain diversification, coupled with rising demand for sustainable and cost-competitive sourcing, is creating new opportunities for Indian exporters.

Industry stakeholders believe this phase represents a strategic inflection point, where improved infrastructure, technology adoption, and scale advantages could significantly boost India’s positioning in international markets.

However, the report also notes that continued focus on productivity enhancement, logistics efficiency, and skill development will be critical for sustaining long-term competitiveness.

Overall, the outlook for India’s textile sector remains positive, with strong potential to regain lost global market share in the coming years.