The League Gears Up for a Spectacular Holi Fest

Get ready to experience Hyderabad’s most electrifying Holi celebration – Rangbaaz: at The League. This vibrant festival is a carnival of colours, music, and high-energy entertainment, promising an unforgettable celebration like never before. Dance to the beats of 6+ top DJs on the massive OWL stage. Feel the thrill of an exhilarating rain dance, immerse yourself in the pulsating rhythms of Puneri Dhol, and celebrate with organic colors for a safe and vibrant festival. With an exclusive kids’ arena, families can also enjoy a fun-filled Holi experience, making this event perfect for all ages.

Brace yourself for a Holi bash like no other, where tradition meets non-stop entertainment. Get drenched in colors, groove to electrifying beats, and soak in the festive madness. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow and be part of this spectacular explosion of music, colors, and celebration.

Where: The League, ISB Road, Financial District, Puppalguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032

When: 14th March 2025

Time: 9.00 AM onwards

Tickets on Book My Show