Hyderabad, April 26th, 2024: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts announces the return of ‘Shefs at The Leela’ to The Leela Palace Bengaluru for its sixth edition, completing a full circle since its inception in 2022. ‘Shefs at The Leela’ is a renowned culinary initiative in collaboration with ‘Dean With Us’ (Rupali Dean and Akanksha Dean), aiming to globally inspire, recognize, and empower female culinary talent. Scheduled on May 1st and 2nd, the event promises a showcase of culinary excellence, featuring renowned Indian women chefs—Radhika Khandelwal, Prerana Bandal, and Devika Kumari. Through panel discussions, interactive sessions, and culinary demonstrations, the event continues its legacy of promoting diversity in the culinary profession.

These Indian women chefs, renowned for their inventive culinary approaches and expertise, will craft an unforgettable dining experience with their distinctive dishes and culinary interpretations. On Day 1, Chef Radhika Khandelwal, Chef Prerana Bandal, and Chef Devika Kumari will unite for a panel discussion and engage with young culinary aspirants from hospitality universities, alongside lady associates from The Leela Palace Bengaluru and The Leela Bhartiya City. Day 2 will showcase the talents of Chefs Radhika, Prerana, and Devika as they present a menu infused with global flavors and aromas, each reflecting their signature style. The Leela Palace Bengaluru will curate this delightful evening, promising a symphony of tastes, cuisines, and cooking styles, weaving together a narrative of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and culinary wisdom.

Commenting on the occasion, Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President – South India, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “The Shefs At The Leela program is our commitment towards celebrating Indian women chefs and supporting young talent in our kitchens. I am thrilled that the program has travelled across India starting in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Chennai, and now returns to Namma Bengaluru in its’ sixth edition. While these events highlight our steadfast commitment to promoting women accomplishments in culinary, the program in itself supports, incentivizes and motivates women who wish to pursue a career in culinary arts. Most importantly, it becomes a platform for budding talent to engage with celebrate with celebrated Shefs, who are role models for them.”

Shefs at The Leela embodies an initiative by The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts aimed at women globally, designed to attract and inspire female talent to pursue culinary careers. In collaboration with ‘Dean With Us’ (Rupali Dean and Akanksha Dean), the program not only acknowledges achievements but also fosters talent and cultivates a supportive community promoting diversity in kitchens. Over time, ‘Shefs at The Leela’ has transformed into a platform for talent development within the culinary profession. Showcasing a diverse repertoire of culinary talent led by women, the program has traversed the country, leaving its mark on The Leela properties including The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel and Residences, The Leela Chennai, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, and The Leela Palace Jaipur.

Event Details: 6th Edition of Shefs at The Leela

– Date: May 02, 2024

– Venue: The newly opened Maharaja Ballroom, The Leela Palace Bengaluru