The New CasaDigi Flagship Experience Centre, designed By reD Architects, Debuts in Indore as the ‘Maestro of Immersive Design’

Indore, India : CasaDigi , the global pioneer in luxury residential intelligence, in partnership with DigiValet, has announced the grand launch of its flagship Experience Centre in Indore, marking a significant step in showcasing integrated automation across residential, hospitality, healthcare, and commercial environments.

The Philosophy: Moving from Reactive Automation to Proactive Intuition

In an industry often cluttered with screens and complex interfaces, the Indore Experience Centre debuts a radical alternative: The Maestro of Immersive Design. The narrative centres on the idea that true intelligence should lead the space into a seamless flow of action.

The Experience Centre is designed as a working environment rather than a conventional showroom, enabling visitors to understand how different systems interact in real time across different spatial contexts.

“Our goal wasn’t to build a smart home, but a sensitive one. A space that doesn’t wait for a command, but anticipates an instinct”, says Muskan Salgia, Vice President of CasaDigi.

The Collaboration: World-Class Architecture Meets a “Sixth Sense” Technology

Designed in collaboration with the award-winning reD Architects, the Experience Centre brings together multiple systems of lighting, climate, controls, and services into a unified environment, demonstrating how technology can be planned as an intrinsic part of spatial design.

This collaboration made sure that the space serves as a living manifesto for the future of luxury, where world-class architecture meets a “sixth sense” of technology.

The Design: Micro-Environments for Modern Spaces

Crafted as a series of immersive micro-environments, CasaDigi and DigiValet currently operate across four verticals, delivering integrated automation solutions for high-end residential projects, hospitality and healthcare environments, and commercial developments, partnering with leading brands and developers globally.

“The challenge was to create a space where the architecture and the intelligence were indistinguishable,” says Rajiv Parekh, Partner at reD Architects. “We didn’t want the technology to sit on top of the design; we wanted it to be the very pulse of the room.”

The Curtain Rise: How the Inaugural Visit Redefined ‘Luxury Tech’ for India’s Leading Designers

The opening was marked by a two-day, invite-only gathering of India’s most influential architects and interior designers. The first evening brought together guests for an informal dinner and interactions, followed by a walkthrough of the Experience Centre the next day, where attendees engaged with different zones representing varied real-world applications.

Speaking about the launch, Muskan Salgia, Vice President of CasaDigi, said:

“This Experience Centre was built to demonstrate how systems can work together as one, so that the experience feels intuitive and aligned with the way spaces are actually used. It’s a space that allows architects, designers, and partners to engage with integration in a more tangible way.”

Rajiv Parekh, Partner, reD Architects, added:

“The approach was to design the space and its systems together, rather than sequentially. Every decision was made keeping in mind how the environment would function as a whole.”

The Path Forward: Scaling Intuitive Living from Flagship Experience to Global Standard

With the launch of the Indore Experience Centre, the company aims to create a platform for ongoing collaboration with architects, designers, and industry stakeholders, offering a space to explore, test, and implement integrated solutions.

About CasaDigi

CasaDigi is a leading provider of integrated automation solutions for residential spaces, focused on creating intuitive, responsive environments through the seamless coordination of multiple systems.

About DigiValet

DigiValet specialises in automation solutions for hospitality and commercial environments, working with leading global brands to deliver technology-driven guest experiences.