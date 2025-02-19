Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Quan Shang Opera by Erich Von Neff. This book is published by Histria Romance, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding books in the romance genre.

An erotic thriller filled with crime and suspense like you have never read before!

In the heart of Guanzhou, China, San San finds herself thrust into an arranged marriage with Geary Quan, a tyrannical figure who owns a laundry and garage in San Francisco. Trapped in a loveless union, San San endures Geary’s brutality, refusing to return to her parents’ home in shame. As she toils away in the laundry, Geary’s demands escalate, leading her into the depths of Chinatown’s most exclusive brothel, Blossom Wong’s: The House of Delirious Harmony. Caught in a web of secrets and deceit, San San’s life takes unexpected turns as she grapples with the complexities of her situation.

Despite the darkness that surrounds her, San San finds solace in the refined elegance of the brothel, guided by the enigmatic Madame Blossom Wong. However, tragedy strikes when her clandestine affair with a wealthy Japanese businessman takes a devastating turn, plunging her into a world of danger and uncertainty. With danger lurking around every corner, San San must navigate treacherous waters, where every choice comes with a price and trust is a luxury she can’t afford to lose.

John Merrywater of La Revue Independante says, “Erich von Neff, with his abrupt style and his erudite vocabulary, describes well the states of mind. Beyond the fact The Quan Shang Opera is a coming-of-age novel, he gives us so a novel about ambiguity of human willing and passions. Beyond again, and maybe above all, The Quan Shang Opera is a novel about esthetic love, that indeed exists (whatever doubts about it).”

Erich von Neff is a longshoreman in San Francisco. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy from San Francisco State University and conducted postgraduate research at the University of Dundee in Scotland. Well-known in the French avant-garde and the literary world, he is a member of the Société des Poètes français and the Société des Poètes et Artistes de France. He serves as Vice-Chancellor of the Fédération Poétique de Saint-Venance Fortunat and is an Honorary Member of the Caveau Stéphanois. In France, he has received 26 awards and has published: 1,295 poems, 289 short stories, and 9 novels.