Pune, Maharashtra: A skyline can tell the story of a city’s ambitions. In Hinjawadi, long associated with technology campuses and professional opportunity, that story is increasingly being written through the homes taking shape around its workplaces. For Saheel Properties, the opportunity is not simply to add another residential tower. It is to question what a landmark should contribute to everyday life.

That thinking finds a compelling expression in Landmarc by Saheel, the developer’s residential project in Hinjawadi Phase 3. Conceived around adaptable homes and elevated shared spaces, the development reflects a shift in buyer expectations. Today’s residents are looking beyond an impressive facade. They want space that works harder, amenities they will actually use and a neighbourhood that supports changing routines.

At the centre of the project are 2 and 3 BHK Flexi Homes designed with what Saheel describes as zero-wastage planning. Its Flexi-Me concept allows spaces to respond to different needs, whether that means working remotely, welcoming guests or accommodating a growing family. Rather than treating flexibility as an optional extra, the design philosophy places it within the home itself. It is a practical response to how dramatically the meaning of home has evolved.

The ambition extends beyond individual apartments. Landmarc is planned as three 30-storey towers comprising 609 residences, with a 1.5-acre elevated amenity floor intended to bring recreation, wellness and social interaction into a shared setting. The developer also outlines 16,000 square feet of open greens and 50,000 square feet of top-terrace amenities. Together, these spaces suggest a residential environment designed for more than the journey between the lift and the front door.

One of the development’s most distinctive planned features is a 300-metre sky jogging track approximately 100 metres above ground. It brings a striking visual element to the project while reimagining the ordinary act of taking a walk. Other proposed facilities include a gymnasium, swimming pool, pickleball court, children’s play spaces and areas for celebrations. The intention is clear: make leisure and community experiences part of the residential fabric rather than occasional outings.

Location adds another dimension to that proposition. Hinjawadi’s employment ecosystem continues to shape the housing needs of professionals and families, particularly those balancing office schedules with personal time. Landmarc’s positioning in Phase 3 places it within this broader employment corridor. Buyers, however, should assess their exact workplace routes and current transport availability independently, particularly when considering infrastructure that has not yet entered passenger service.

Saheel’s approach also reflects a wider question facing Pune’s residential market: what makes a development memorable after the launch excitement fades? Architectural height may attract attention, but long-term relevance depends on thoughtful layouts, usable facilities and the experience of living there. The company’s stated values of trust, customer focus and innovation give this ambition a broader context, linking design choices to the people expected to inhabit these spaces.

For Hinjawadi, landmark living therefore need not mean spectacle for its own sake. It can mean a residence that adapts as life changes, a shared space that encourages neighbours to connect and an address shaped by the rhythms of a modern working city. Landmarc by Saheel is an expression of that vision, with the final experience to be assessed against approved plans, specifications and delivery commitments.

For prospective homeowners, the details deserve the same attention as the vision. Landmarc carries MahaRERA registration number PM1260002500142, and buyers can examine its registered disclosures alongside the developer’s published plans. Comparing carpet areas, payment schedules, amenity specifications and possession commitments is an essential part of making an informed choice. A genuine landmark must ultimately earn its reputation through delivery.

As Saheel Properties continues developing its portfolio across Pune, Landmarc represents its effort to make residential design more responsive, distinctive and purposeful. To explore the project, review available configurations or arrange a site visit, visit saheelproperties.com and connect with the Saheel Properties team.