The Top Jobs Most Resilient to AI – And Why They’re Safe

Job Title Automation Risk Job Growth rate by 2033 Average salary Chief Executives 14.00% 5.50% $206.7K Architects (Except Landscape and Naval) 18.00% 7.80% $93.3K Event Planners 20.00% 6.60% $56.9K PR Managers 25.00% 6.90% $134.8K IT Project Managers 27.00% 10.80% $104.9K Human Resources Managers 27.00% 12.00% $136.3K Management Analysts 28.00% 10.60% $99.4K Brand Strategists 34.00% 10.00% $120.9K Sales Managers 36.00% 5.90% $135.2K Marketing Managers 38% 8.20% $157.6K

Chief Executives rank 1st with the lowest 14% automation risk. The position commands the highest average salary at $206,680 and generates substantial search interest with nearly 1 million monthly searches. The role’s complexity and strategic decision-making requirements make it exceptionally difficult to automate, despite moderate growth projections of 5.5% through 2033.

Architects rank 2nd with 18% AI displacement potential. The profession requires technical expertise with creative design skills that AI struggles to replicate, supporting a 7.8% growth rate—higher than Chief Executives’. With 19K current job openings, architecture offers substantial employment opportunities at $93,310.

Event Planners ranks 3rd with just 20% automation risk. The role requires interpersonal skills, adaptability, and creative problem-solving. Despite the lowest average salary at $56,920, event planning attracts 356,250 monthly searches—second highest after Chief Executives.

PR Managers ranks 4th with 25% automation risk. The position demands nuanced communication, relationship building, and crisis management abilities. PR Management has the lowest monthly searches at $ 11,820, yet maintains $134,760 compensation—more than twice Event Planners’ salary.

IT Project Managers ranks 5th with 27% automation risk, matching Human Resources Managers. The role benefits from strong projected growth at 10.8% through 2033—nearly double Chief Executives’ growth rate and significantly higher than PR Managers’ 6.9%. IT Project Management uniquely blends technical knowledge with leadership skills, requiring contextual decision-making that presents significant challenges for automation.

Human Resources Managers are 6th with 27% AI substitution risk, tied with IT Project Managers. The profession shows the highest projected growth rate among all top positions at 12% through 2033. HR Management generates substantial search interest with nearly 749,000 monthly searches—fifteen times higher than IT Project Managers and second only to Chief Executives—reflecting strong market awareness of its resilience against automation.

Management Analysts ranks 7th with 28% AI displacement potential. The role supports above-average growth projections of 10.6%, nearly identical to IT Project Managers’ growth rate. With relatively modest search volume (18,430) compared to its stability against automation, this career represents an underappreciated opportunity.

Brand Strategists rank 8th with 34% automation risk. The position requires creative thinking, market intuition, and complex stakeholder management that resists automation. Despite having the second-lowest number of current openings at 1,471 (less than half of Management Analysts’ opportunities), the role offers competitive compensation at $120,948—over 20% higher than Management Analysts and similar to HR Managers.

Sales Managers rank 9th with 36% automation risk, just slightly higher than Brand Strategists. The profession stands out with the second-highest number of current job openings at 56,062—nearly 38 times more opportunities than Brand Strategists and five times more than HR Managers. This demonstrates strong market demand despite modest growth projections of 5.9%, matching Chief Executives’ conservative growth outlook.

Marketing Managers round out the top 10 with 38% AI displacement potential, highest among the top ten. The position offers the second-highest salary at $157,620—coming only after Chief Executives. Marketing Managers lead in job availability with 62,341 current openings. Creative direction, strategic planning, and market analysis continue to require human insight.