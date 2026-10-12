Top Fintech Trends Reshaping India’s Financial Services Industry

Open Banking Explained: How Data Sharing Is Transforming Financial Services

Open banking is changing the way consumers and businesses access financial services by enabling secure, consent-based sharing of financial data between banks and authorised third-party providers. As digital finance expands, this approach is creating opportunities for personalised banking, faster lending decisions, smarter payments and more competitive financial products.

Introduction: A New Era of Connected Banking

For decades, banking services have operated largely within individual financial institutions. Customers typically accessed their account information, transaction histories, savings products and loan services through the bank where their accounts were maintained. When applying for credit or using a third-party financial service, they often had to provide bank statements, financial documents and other information manually.

Open banking is transforming this model by enabling financial information to be shared electronically between participating institutions and authorised service providers, subject to customer consent and applicable regulations.

This shift is creating a more connected financial ecosystem in which banking data can support a wider range of services. Instead of remaining confined to a single bank’s systems, eligible financial information can be used to develop services that better reflect an individual’s spending habits, borrowing capacity and financial goals.

For businesses, open banking offers opportunities to simplify financial management, improve access to credit and automate payment processes. For consumers, it can provide greater control over their financial information and access to more personalised services.

As financial institutions compete in an increasingly digital marketplace, open banking is emerging as an important foundation for innovation in financial services.

What Is Open Banking?

Open banking is a framework that enables customers to permit their financial data to be shared securely with authorised third-party providers, typically through application programming interfaces (APIs) or other approved mechanisms.

An API allows different software applications to communicate and exchange information according to defined technical rules. In banking, APIs can facilitate access to permitted account information, transaction records and certain payment functions.

For example, a customer who maintains accounts with multiple banks could use an authorised financial management application to view consolidated account information in one place. Instead of logging into several banking applications, the customer could receive a combined overview of balances, spending patterns and recurring expenses.

Similarly, with appropriate consent and regulatory safeguards, a lender could use verified financial information to assess a loan application more efficiently.

Open banking does not mean that banks make all customer information publicly available. Access is governed by consent, authentication, security controls and the applicable legal framework.

The central principle is that customers should have greater control over how eligible financial data is accessed and used.

How Does Open Banking Work?

Open banking generally involves three key participants: the customer, the financial institution holding the data and the authorised third-party service provider seeking access.

The process typically follows these steps:

Step 1: Customer initiates a service. A consumer or business uses a financial application to request a service, such as expense tracking, loan assessment or account aggregation.

Step 2: Consent is obtained. The customer reviews the requested information, its intended purpose and the relevant permissions before authorising access.

Step 3: Identity and permissions are verified. The participating systems authenticate the customer and validate the third party’s access rights under the applicable framework.

Step 4: Data is shared securely. The financial institution or authorised data intermediary provides the permitted information through an approved connection.

Step 5: The service provider analyses the data. The application may categorise expenses, assess cash flow, identify recurring payments or help a lender evaluate financial eligibility.

Step 6: Access is managed. Depending on the system and applicable rules, customers may be able to review permissions, withdraw consent or request that data sharing stop.

The precise process varies by country, institution and type of service. Open banking systems may provide read-only access to account information, payment initiation capabilities or both, depending on their design and permissions.

1. Personalised Financial Services

One of the most important benefits of open banking is the ability to develop financial services around a customer’s actual financial behaviour.

Traditional banking products often rely on standard customer categories and limited information. Open banking can enable authorised providers to analyse a broader view of income, expenses, savings patterns and recurring financial commitments.

This can support more relevant financial recommendations.

For example, a personal finance application may identify recurring subscriptions, highlight unusually high expenditure or help customers understand how much they could reasonably save each month.

Financial institutions may also use permitted data to develop more suitable products, improve customer engagement and offer services aligned with individual needs.

However, personalised recommendations must be supported by appropriate data governance, transparent practices and safeguards against discriminatory or misleading outcomes.

2. Faster and More Accessible Lending

Credit assessment is one of the areas where open banking could have a significant impact.

Traditional loan applications often require borrowers to submit bank statements, income documents and other supporting records. Verifying these documents can increase processing time and administrative costs.

With customer-authorised access to reliable financial information, lenders may be able to assess income patterns, cash flow and existing financial commitments more efficiently.

This can be especially useful for self-employed professionals, freelancers and small business owners whose financial circumstances may not be fully reflected in conventional salary-based assessments.

For MSMEs, access to verified transaction data could help lenders develop a clearer understanding of business cash flow, seasonal revenue patterns and repayment capacity.

Potential benefits include faster application processing, reduced documentation requirements and more informed credit decisions.

Nevertheless, open banking does not guarantee loan approval. Lenders must still evaluate creditworthiness, repayment ability, fraud risks and applicable regulatory requirements. Data quality and the relevance of the information remain critical.

3. Transforming Payments and Account Management

Open banking can also support new payment experiences by allowing authorised providers to connect payment services with customers’ bank accounts.

Depending on the regulatory framework, this may enable account-to-account payments, simplified payment initiation and financial applications that combine account visibility with transaction capabilities.

For businesses, these services could help streamline customer payments, automate selected financial workflows and reduce reliance on certain traditional payment arrangements.

For example, a business may use an integrated financial platform to reconcile incoming payments with invoices, monitor balances across multiple accounts and identify overdue transactions.

Consumers may benefit from payment experiences that require fewer manual steps, provided the service has appropriate permissions and security controls.

The actual cost and speed advantages vary by market, payment method and participating institution. Open banking should therefore be understood as an enabling framework rather than a guarantee that every transaction will be cheaper or faster.

4. Supporting Small Businesses and MSMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises often face financial management challenges that extend beyond obtaining credit. Business owners may maintain multiple bank accounts, use separate accounting applications and manually reconcile invoices, payments and expenses.

Open banking can help connect these systems, creating a more integrated view of business finances.

Potential applications include:

Consolidated cash-flow dashboards.

Automated transaction categorisation.

Faster reconciliation of bank payments and invoices.

Cash-flow forecasting based on historical transactions.

Consent-based sharing of financial information with lenders.

Integration between banking platforms and accounting software.

For a small retailer, for instance, an integrated financial dashboard could combine transaction information from several accounts to provide a clearer picture of daily revenue, operating expenses and available working capital.

Such visibility can improve financial planning and help business owners identify potential cash shortages before they become critical.

For lenders, access to suitable transaction information may support more informed assessments of businesses with limited conventional credit histories.

The value of open banking for MSMEs will depend on affordable technology, reliable data connections, ease of use and the willingness of financial institutions and software providers to participate.

5. Open Banking and Financial Inclusion

Access to affordable financial services remains a challenge for some individuals and businesses, particularly those with limited credit histories or irregular income.

Open banking may help address selected barriers by enabling authorised providers to assess financial behaviour using verified transaction data, where permitted.

A person who does not have a conventional salary structure may still demonstrate regular income, consistent savings or responsible financial management through account activity.

Similarly, a small business with limited formal financial documentation may be able to provide a clearer picture of its operations through appropriately shared transaction records.

This can potentially broaden access to financial products and support more inclusive credit assessment.

However, financial inclusion is not automatic. Individuals still need access to suitable banking services, digital connectivity and trustworthy providers. Poor-quality data, limited financial literacy and biased assessment models can also create barriers.

Responsible implementation must ensure that alternative financial data improves access without unfairly penalising people because of their circumstances.

6. Open Banking in India: The Account Aggregator Framework

India has developed a distinctive approach to consent-based financial data sharing through its Account Aggregator framework.

Account Aggregators are regulated entities that facilitate the transfer of financial information between financial information providers and financial information users, based on customer consent and the applicable regulatory framework.

The ecosystem is associated with the broader development of India’s digital financial infrastructure and includes participation from eligible financial institutions and authorised entities.

Under this framework, an individual or business can authorise the sharing of specified financial information for an approved purpose, such as a lending application or financial planning service.

The framework is designed to give customers greater control over financial data sharing while enabling authorised institutions to access information through a structured, consent-based process.

Its potential applications include:

Credit assessment: Authorised lenders can use eligible financial information to support loan evaluations.

Simplified documentation: Digital data sharing can reduce the need to collect and process certain documents manually.

Financial management: Participating services may use permitted information to help customers understand their financial position.

MSME financing: Businesses may be able to share eligible financial information to support financing applications and cash-flow assessments.

Account Aggregators are not the same as ordinary data brokers. Their role is to facilitate consent-based financial information sharing under the applicable regulatory framework.

They also differ from open banking implementations in some other countries. India’s framework has its own regulatory structure, participant categories and data-sharing arrangements.

As adoption expands, the ecosystem’s success will depend on customer awareness, institutional participation, data quality, effective consent management and trust in the security of the system.

7. Open Banking vs Traditional Banking

The principal difference between open banking and conventional banking lies in how financial information can be accessed and used across institutions.

Feature Traditional banking model Open banking model Data access Primarily within the institution’s own services Permitted data can be shared with authorised third parties Customer experience Services may operate separately across banks Multiple financial services can be integrated Loan documentation May involve manual document collection Eligible data can be shared digitally with consent Financial management Often focused on accounts held with one institution Can support consolidated financial views Service innovation Largely developed within individual institutions Enables collaboration between banks and fintech providers Customer control Governed by bank policies and applicable rights Includes explicit permissions for eligible data sharing

Open banking does not eliminate traditional banking. Instead, it creates opportunities for banks, fintech companies and other authorised providers to deliver connected services alongside existing financial products.

8. Challenges and Risks in Open Banking

Despite its potential, open banking introduces important operational, technological and regulatory challenges.

Data privacy and security

Financial data is highly sensitive. Unauthorised access, data breaches and misuse can expose customers to financial losses or identity theft.

Providers must implement strong authentication, encryption, access controls and incident-response procedures.

Consent management

Customers need clear information about what data is being shared, who will receive it, why it is required and how long access will continue.

Consent mechanisms should be understandable and should not encourage customers to grant unnecessary permissions.

Cybersecurity threats

APIs and connected systems can introduce vulnerabilities if they are poorly designed or inadequately monitored. Institutions must regularly test systems, manage software risks and monitor suspicious activity.

Data quality and interoperability

Different institutions may use different formats, systems and data definitions. Inconsistent information can reduce the accuracy of financial analysis and create difficulties when integrating services.

Consumer awareness

Customers may not fully understand the implications of data sharing. Financial institutions and fintech companies need to communicate permissions, risks and rights in clear language.

Unequal access

Individuals with limited digital access or low confidence in online financial services may not benefit equally from open banking.

Addressing these challenges requires strong governance, consistent technical standards, effective supervision and a commitment to customer protection.

9. The Business Opportunities for Banks and Fintech Companies

Open banking is changing competition within the financial services industry.

Banks can use secure data-sharing infrastructure to collaborate with fintech companies, expand distribution and offer more integrated customer experiences. Fintech providers can develop specialised services without having to recreate every element of traditional banking infrastructure.

Potential business opportunities include:

Digital lending and cash-flow assessment.

Personal financial management platforms.

Integrated accounting and payment solutions.

Subscription and expense management.

Embedded financial services.

Financial products tailored to specific customer segments.

For technology companies, the opportunity extends to API management, identity verification, consent management, fraud detection and secure data integration.

However, access to financial data alone does not create a sustainable business model. Providers must demonstrate clear customer value, maintain regulatory compliance and earn trust through reliable services.

The most successful offerings are likely to be those that solve specific problems, such as reducing loan-processing time, improving payment reconciliation or helping customers manage complex finances.

10. What Lies Ahead for Open Banking?

The future of open banking is likely to involve broader integration between financial institutions, payment systems, digital identity services and business software.

In some markets, the concept is expanding towards open finance, which can include a wider range of financial information and products, such as investments, insurance and pensions, subject to local rules.

Artificial intelligence may further enhance these services by analysing authorised transaction data to identify spending patterns, forecast cash flow and support financial decision-making.

For businesses, integrated financial platforms could increasingly combine banking information, accounting records, invoices and payment workflows in one environment.

For consumers, this could mean better financial visibility and more convenient ways to compare or manage eligible services.

However, wider data sharing also increases the importance of privacy, cybersecurity, consent and accountability. The expansion of open finance will require regulatory clarity and safeguards that keep customers in control.

The future will therefore be shaped not simply by how much data can be shared, but by whether that data is used securely, fairly and effectively.

Conclusion: Data Sharing as a Catalyst for Financial Innovation

Open banking is transforming financial services by enabling secure, consent-based access to eligible financial information across participating institutions and authorised providers.

Its impact extends from personalised financial management and faster lending assessments to integrated payments and improved financial visibility for small businesses.

In India, the Account Aggregator framework provides an important foundation for structured financial data sharing, creating opportunities to simplify documentation and support more informed financial decisions.

Nevertheless, the success of open banking depends on more than technology. Strong privacy protections, transparent consent, reliable infrastructure and effective regulation are essential to building customer confidence.

As financial services become increasingly connected, open banking could help create an ecosystem in which customers exercise greater control over their data, businesses manage their finances more efficiently and financial institutions compete through innovation and better service.

Ultimately, the real promise of open banking lies in turning financial data into useful insights and practical services while preserving the trust on which the financial system depends.