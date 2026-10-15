transcosmos participates in Mini Sapporo 2026 held in Sapporo City

As a member of the local community, providing work experience opportunities for children

Tokyo, Japan: Oct 15: transcosmos announced that it participated in Mini Sapporo 2026, held at Access Sapporo on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, 2026. As a member of the Hokkaido/Sapporo community, the company participated in the event to provide children with opportunities to experience both work and consumption activities, helping them learn firsthand about the rewards and challenges of working and the way society functions.

Mini Sapporo is a work experience program for third- and fourth-grade elementary school students in Sapporo City and neighboring areas that provides a variety of experiential learning opportunities in support of the children’s right to grow to their full potential as stipulated in the Sapporo City Convention on the Rights of the Child. Through the event, children experience a series of activities that are rarely encountered in everyday life, including searching for jobs, working, receiving wages, and paying taxes. In addition, by using the wages they earn to shop and dine, they can enjoy learning about how society functions.

At the transcosmos booth, children experienced the work of a contact center agent helping customers resolve their problems using the generative AI role-playing system trans-AI Tutor. Children selected and spoke with AI-powered customer personas with a variety of characteristics, choosing for themselves whom they would assist. By listening carefully to identify each customer’s problems and aiming to provide support that would earn a “Thank you!”, they enjoyed learning the importance of communication.

Children who participated in the program received one handmade gift of their choice from a selection of original pocket notebooks, blank notebooks, and memo pads created by employees of transcosmos assist inc., transcosmos’s special subsidiary established to promote the employment of persons with disabilities.

transcosmos entered Sapporo City in 1980. Today, the company provides CX services, including contact centers and digital marketing, and BPO services with approximately 6,500 employees across 16 locations in the city. As a business with a strong presence in Sapporo City, transcosmos has been serving its community by making donations through the corporate version of furusato nozei—Japan’s hometown tax donation program—and by participating as a registered business under the Sapporo SDGs-driven Business Registration Program.

To demonstrate its gratitude to the local communities that have supported its business over many years, transcosmos will continue to engage in community-driven business activities. At the same time, with the aim of creating a sustainable society, transcosmos will help address the social challenges faced by local communities.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.