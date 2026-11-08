Trek The Himalayas: Building a Safer and More Responsible Future for Himalayan Trekking

Every year, more than 30,000 people trust Trek The Himalayas to fulfil their Himalayan

Dehradun, Uttarakhand, November 6: Trek The Himalayas was founded in 2010 by mountaineers Rakesh Pant and Sandeep Rawat to make Himalayan trekking safer, more accessible and better organised for every adventure enthusiast. Rakesh Pant has summited Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Elbrus, while Sandeep Rawat has trained NSG commandos at the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF).

Today, TTH runs over 70-plus IMF-permitted treks across the Indian Himalayas and Nepal while offering expedition experience to Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, and Twin Peaks.

Safety remains TTH’s main focus, along with strong on-ground execution. Every trek begins with a trek briefing, and the trekkers-to-staff ratio is kept around 1:8 so that the trek leader can look after each individual. All trek leaders, cooking and guiding staff are trained in Wilderness First Aid. Oxygen cylinders, medical kits, and evacuation plans are in place, and a rescue team is always on standby, and no equipment is used until it passes a quality check. Lastly, all logistics are planned with equal care to ensure a smooth trekking experience.

TTH has also earned the trust of the government and armed forces. In Meghalaya, it has explored around 30 new trails in just 90 days and has trained over 100 local volunteers to work as trek leaders. The Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have also climbed with the help of TTH. The organisation has helped in reviving the historic Char Dham trail to promote sustainable tourism and is empanelled with the government of Goa, Bihar, and Uttarakhand and has had all its treks bookable on the IRCTC’s tourism portal since 2025.

To protect the Himalayan environment, TTH runs “Heal Himala” which is its non-profit arm, and has conducted over 1,200 clean-up drives and collected more than 1,00,000 kg of waste, including 2,500 kg from Badrinath Forest Division. This initiative has inspired over 2.5 lakh people to adopt responsible waste habits.

TTH also runs “Gift of Hope” through which trekkers can donate books, stationery, and toys for children in remote villages, and organises “ Free Medical Camps” in remote areas such as Natin Village.

TTH work has been widely recognised. It was named as the Best Adventure Tour Operator at the Global Tourism Excellence Awards consecutively for two years (2025 & 2026). In 2025, it also received the Best Adventure Tourism Provider and Responsible Employer awards from PHDCCI and the Uttarakhand Government.

Having discovered around 700 trails, TTH believes thousands of treks remain unexplored. Its partnership with the Government of Uttarakhand to develop and promote 100 trekking and hiking trails across the state is the next major step in opening them up.

About Trek The Himalayas

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The “Trek The Himalayas” is an adventure trekking organisation that is built on safety, authenticity, sustainability, and local empowerment. It aims to open up the Himalayas to people from different backgrounds.

Media Contact:

Trek The Himalayas Dehradun, Uttarakhand