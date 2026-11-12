Trimy Tones Expands Across India with a Franchise Model Built on Accessibility and Operational Scale

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 12, 2026: As consumer demand for professional grooming services expands beyond metropolitan areas, organised salon brands are creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking structured business models. Demand across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is helping bring professional hair, beauty, skin, makeup and grooming services to a wider customer base.

Trimy Tones, an Indian salon brand founded in April 2020, has grown from a single outlet to more than 60 operational salons across India. The company is expanding through a franchise model designed to make salon ownership accessible to aspiring entrepreneurs while providing structured setup assistance, training, marketing and ongoing operational support.

Franchise Opportunities for Different Investment Capacities

Trimy Tones offers three franchise formats: Express Salon, Premium Salon and Luxury Salon. These options are designed for different space requirements, customer segments and investment capacities, allowing prospective partners to evaluate a format that fits their local market and business plan.

According to the company’s franchise website, the Express Salon model typically requires 200–350 sq. ft. and an indicative investment of ₹10–15 lakh. The Premium Salon model is designed for 500–1,000 sq. ft., with an indicative investment of ₹15–30 lakh. The Luxury Salon model requires approximately 1,000–3,000 sq. ft., with an indicative investment range of ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore. Franchise fees, setup requirements and other costs vary by model; prospective partners should confirm current commercial terms directly with the company.

The model structure gives first-time entrepreneurs and existing business owners options to consider according to their budget, intended salon format, location and target clientele.

End-to-End Online and On-Ground Support

Trimy Tones positions franchise support as a continuing relationship that begins before launch and extends into daily operations. Its published support framework includes location and space planning, salon layout and interior guidance, furniture and equipment setup, opening inventory, recruitment assistance, technical and customer-handling training, and preparation for the salon launch.

Support also covers local marketing, promotional campaigns, social media and digital advertising setup, appointment and customer-management technology, billing and customer-history tracking, inventory control, standard operating procedures and performance reviews. The company also describes dedicated franchise management and ongoing operational guidance as part of its support ecosystem.

By combining digital tools with on-ground assistance, Trimy Tones aims to help franchise partners manage the practical demands of establishing and operating a salon. The precise scope of services should be confirmed in the franchise agreement and onboarding discussions.

Business Performance and Network Milestones

In a report published by NE NOW News on September 21, 2026, Trimy Tones reported a 90% franchise success rate, 95% customer satisfaction and a workforce of more than 1,000 employees nationwide. The report also stated that nearly 80% of franchise salons had achieved return on investment. These are company-reported figures presented in the publication; prospective franchisees should request the underlying definitions, reporting period and supporting methodology when assessing the opportunity.

Trimy Tones’ franchise website lists indicative return-on-investment periods of 12–18 months for Express Salons and 18–24 months for Premium and Luxury Salons. These are estimates rather than guarantees. Actual performance can vary according to location, rent, staffing, operating costs, local demand, pricing, management and total investment.

The company website also states that its network includes more than 60 operational outlets across 10 or more states, with additional locations in development. Together, these milestones indicate the scale of the network the company is building across India’s salon and grooming market.

Practical Business Assistance for Franchise Partners

For entrepreneurs without prior salon-industry experience, the operational demands of a service business can be challenging. Trimy Tones says its model is intended to provide practical guidance across salon setup, staff recruitment, training, customer management, service standards and business development. Standard operating procedures and structured training can help franchise partners establish repeatable processes, while marketing support can assist with local awareness and customer acquisition.

The company’s stated focus on affordability, training and continuing support is intended to address common concerns among first-time entrepreneurs. Before signing an agreement, prospective partners should review all fees, recurring charges, royalty terms, territory provisions, responsibilities, exit conditions and the specific support included in their chosen model.

Supporting Customer Experience and Employment

Consistency is important to customer retention in the salon sector. Hygiene, professional conduct, service quality, customer consultation and reliable appointment management all contribute to the customer experience. Trimy Tones says its operating framework emphasises staff development, service procedures and customer-management systems to support consistent salon operations across its network.

The company-reported workforce of more than 1,000 employees also highlights the employment dimension of its expansion. Salon businesses can create roles for hairstylists, beauticians, makeup professionals, reception and support staff, as well as management and operational personnel. Recruitment and training remain important to maintaining service quality as a network grows.

Founder and CEO Perspective

“Our vision is to make organised salon entrepreneurship accessible across India by combining affordability with operational excellence. We are committed to building a strong franchise ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, creates employment opportunities and delivers consistent, high-quality salon services to customers across every market we serve.”

Editorial note: The quotation was supplied in the source material provided for this release. Confirm approval and attribute it to the authorised founder or CEO before distribution.

Growth Outlook

As organised salon services reach more Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, franchise models may offer entrepreneurs a structured route into the beauty and personal grooming sector. Trimy Tones says it plans to continue expanding its national presence while strengthening franchise support, maintaining operating standards and improving customer experience across its locations.

The company’s three franchise formats, investment options and stated support framework are intended to serve entrepreneurs with different business goals. As with any franchise investment, prospective partners should conduct independent due diligence and evaluate commercial terms and financial assumptions for their specific location.

About Trimy Tones

Founded in April 2020, Trimy Tones is a salon brand that started with a single salon and has grown to more than 60 salons across India. The company offers beauty, hair, skin, makeup and grooming services while expanding through its franchise model. Its focus is to build a salon network, support entrepreneurs, create employment opportunities and make professional salon services accessible across India.

Our Mission

To build one of India’s most trusted salon brands by providing quality services, creating employment opportunities and helping entrepreneurs grow through a sustainable franchise network.

Media Contact

Company: Trimy Tones Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Corporate Office: Ground Floor, C-21, C Block, Sector 2, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Website: https://trimytones.com

Franchise Website: https://trimytones.com/franchise/

Email: info@trimytones.com

Phone: +91 99105 40174