UAE-Canada CEPA 2026: New Investment Opportunities in Space Technology, Logistics and Digital Infrastructure

The UAE and Canada are strengthening their economic relationship through a new trade agreement and investment partnerships that could create business opportunities across space technology, logistics, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. The signing of the UAE-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in October 2026 marks an important step towards expanding bilateral trade and improving access to international markets.

Alongside the trade agreement, new collaborations involving satellite connectivity, transportation infrastructure and renewable energy are adding momentum to the partnership. These developments could create opportunities for companies looking to enter new markets, establish technology partnerships and participate in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The agreements gained further momentum during the October 2026 visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Canada. The visit resulted in several commercial and strategic developments aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two economies.

For businesses, the UAE-Canada economic partnership is particularly relevant because it combines trade liberalisation with investment cooperation in sectors that are becoming increasingly important to the global economy.

UAE-Canada CEPA: A New Chapter in Bilateral Trade

The UAE-Canada CEPA was formally signed on October 27, 2026, following negotiations that began in November 2025 and concluded in July 2026.

Under the agreement, the UAE will eventually eliminate duties on more than 97% of tariff lines, covering over 99% of the current value of Canadian exports to the country.

According to the Government of Canada’s official summary of negotiated outcomes, the agreement also addresses non-tariff barriers, services trade, investment facilitation, digital commerce and regulatory cooperation.

The CEPA is expected to enter into force in 2027, subject to the completion of the necessary domestic procedures.

Several Canadian industries stand to benefit, including aerospace, industrial machinery, agriculture, engineering, environmental services and manufacturing. UAE businesses could also gain from improved access to the Canadian market.

For companies already trading between the two countries, lower tariffs and clearer market-access conditions could make expansion more attractive. Businesses considering entering either market may also find new opportunities to establish distribution networks and commercial partnerships.

Space Technology: UAE-Canada Partnership Advances Satellite Connectivity

Space technology is emerging as an important area of UAE-Canada cooperation, particularly as demand grows for satellite communications and connectivity beyond traditional mobile networks.

One notable development is the memorandum of understanding signed on October 28, 2026, involving UAE-based Space42, Viasat and Canada’s Terrestar Solutions.

The collaboration focuses on developing an interoperability framework connecting Terrestar’s planned Canadian low-Earth orbit satellite constellation, CaStar, with Equatys, a planned global shared infrastructure platform.

The proposed framework aims to support direct-to-device satellite connectivity and mobile satellite services within a 5G network environment.

This could be particularly relevant for remote communities and regions where conventional telecommunications infrastructure is difficult or expensive to deploy.

The commercial opportunities extend beyond satellite operators. Aerospace manufacturers, component suppliers, telecommunications companies and specialist software developers could all find opportunities as the technology develops.

Businesses working in satellite data, network management and advanced communications equipment may also benefit from future partnerships. Research institutions and technology startups could explore collaboration with established companies in the sector.

As satellite connectivity becomes more closely integrated with mainstream telecommunications, partnerships of this kind could help expand the commercial space technology ecosystem in both countries.

Logistics and Transportation: DP World Explores a Canadian Trade Corridor

Logistics is another area where the UAE-Canada investment partnership could have a significant impact.

DP World, Arctic Gateway Group and CentrePort Canada signed a memorandum of understanding on October 28, 2026, to explore opportunities involving the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway and CentrePort Canada’s inland logistics facilities.

The proposed transportation corridor could connect Canada’s northern port infrastructure with inland distribution networks and DP World’s international logistics operations.

The initiative is part of a wider effort to diversify trade routes and strengthen supply-chain resilience. For exporters, better connections between ports, railways and distribution centres could improve the movement of goods and provide additional options for reaching international markets.

The proposed corridor could create opportunities for:

Port management and infrastructure development companies.

Rail freight operators and transportation service providers.

Warehouse developers and distribution businesses.

Supply-chain technology and logistics software companies.

Engineering, maintenance and infrastructure contractors.

The project could also benefit companies specialising in freight management, cargo handling and transportation infrastructure.

However, the memorandum is an exploratory agreement. Further planning, investment decisions and commercial arrangements will be required before the proposed corridor becomes operational.

Digital Infrastructure: Data Centres, AI and Cloud Computing Gain Attention

Digital infrastructure is becoming another important focus of UAE-Canada economic cooperation.

The CEPA includes a dedicated Digital Trade chapter covering cross-border data flows, electronic transactions, personal data protection and online consumer protection. It also addresses data localisation requirements and customs duties on electronic transmissions.

These provisions are important because digital businesses increasingly serve customers across multiple countries. Differences in regulations and data requirements can make international operations more complicated, particularly for cloud computing, software and technology service providers.

The broader strategic partnership also identifies artificial intelligence, telecommunications, cloud computing and secure digital infrastructure as priority areas for cooperation.

This creates potential opportunities for companies involved in data centre development, cloud services, cybersecurity and AI infrastructure.

Data centre operators may find opportunities to work with power infrastructure providers, cooling technology companies and engineering businesses. Cybersecurity firms could also see demand from organisations expanding their digital operations across both markets.

The agreement does not automatically create new data centre projects, but it provides a broader framework for businesses exploring cross-border digital services and technology partnerships.

UAE’s C$70 Billion Investment Commitment Strengthens Canada Partnership

The UAE-Canada partnership is also supported by an investment framework involving up to C$70 billion in strategic investment opportunities in Canada.

The framework was announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to the UAE in November 2025. It aims to encourage investment across strategic industries and strengthen commercial relationships between companies in both countries.

The October 2026 visit brought further developments.

Masdar and Natural Resources Canada established an Energy Cooperation Arrangement to encourage collaboration in the energy sector. The arrangement brings together UAE expertise in renewable energy investment and development with Canada’s energy resources and capabilities.

Another agreement involving Invest in Canada and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is intended to improve business connections, facilitate information sharing and encourage commercial visits.

The joint strategic partnership statement also reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to advancing the investment framework and encouraging participation from investors, financial institutions, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

For investors, these developments offer a wider picture of the relationship. The focus is not limited to trade in goods but also includes infrastructure, technology, energy and long-term investment.

What the Official Canada-UAE CEPA Report Reveals About Business Opportunities

The Government of Canada’s Summary of Negotiated Outcomes: Canada-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement provides a clearer picture of how the agreement could affect businesses.

One of its most important outcomes concerns tariff reductions. The UAE will eliminate duties on more than 97% of tariff lines, covering over 99% of the current value of Canadian exports once the agreement is fully implemented.

The agreement also provides preferential market access for industrial and agricultural goods, with certain tariff reductions introduced through phased implementation.

For Canadian exporters, this could improve the competitiveness of products in the UAE market. Businesses dealing in machinery, agricultural commodities, aerospace equipment and manufactured goods may find it easier to develop commercial relationships with UAE buyers.

The report also highlights investment facilitation provisions, including the establishment of an Investment Facilitation Committee. The committee will provide a platform for discussing investment-related matters and identifying opportunities to strengthen bilateral investment flows.

Digital trade is another important component. Provisions covering cross-border data flows, electronic transactions and personal data protection could make it easier for businesses to offer digital services across both markets.

The agreement also addresses the temporary entry of eligible business visitors, intra-company transferees and certain service providers, including professionals in engineering and information and communications technology.

These measures could be particularly useful for companies that need to move specialised employees, consultants and technical professionals between their international offices.

Taken together, the government report shows that the CEPA is designed to support a wider range of commercial activities than conventional merchandise trade. Its provisions could benefit manufacturers, technology companies, professional service providers and investors looking to build a presence in either market.

UAE-Canada Trade Reaches C$3.5 Billion: What the Numbers Mean

The expanding partnership is backed by an established trade relationship.

According to the Government of Canada’s October 2026 announcement, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and the UAE reached approximately C$3.5 billion in 2025.

Canadian exports to the UAE accounted for approximately C$2.8 billion, while imports from the UAE stood at C$679.1 million.

More than 150 Canadian companies already have an operational presence in the UAE, highlighting the existing business connections between the two economies.

The UAE also expects the CEPA to contribute approximately US$8.7 billion to its GDP and increase UAE exports to Canada by around US$11.8 billion by 2033, according to statements by its Minister of Foreign Trade reported by the Emirates News Agency.

These projections indicate the potential scale of the agreement, although the actual results will depend on implementation, business participation and wider market conditions.

For companies considering international expansion, the existing trade relationship provides a foundation on which new partnerships and investment projects could develop.

What the UAE-Canada CEPA Means for SMEs and Startups

While large infrastructure and investment announcements may attract most of the attention, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups could also benefit from the expanding relationship.

Technology startups, engineering firms, logistics providers and professional service companies may find opportunities to work with established businesses in either country.

For example, a Canadian technology company developing supply-chain software could explore partnerships with UAE logistics operators. Similarly, an Emirati business specialising in digital infrastructure could look at opportunities to collaborate with Canadian engineering and technology companies.

Some of the areas worth watching include:

Technology startups: Satellite communications, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Engineering services: Infrastructure development, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Logistics businesses: Freight management, warehouse automation and supply-chain technology.

Professional services: Consulting, engineering, research and information technology services.

Aerospace suppliers: Satellite components, communications equipment and specialised manufacturing.

The CEPA’s provisions on services and eligible business professionals could further support companies looking to develop cross-border operations.

For SMEs, the opportunity lies in identifying specific commercial requirements rather than treating the agreement as an automatic route to international expansion. Access to the right partners, customers and industry networks will remain important.

Why the UAE-Canada Partnership Matters for Global Business

Canada and the UAE bring different but complementary strengths to the relationship.

Canada has established capabilities in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, natural resources, research and technology development. The UAE offers international trade connectivity, logistics infrastructure, investment capital and access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The new satellite connectivity partnership, proposed Canadian transportation corridor and growing focus on digital infrastructure demonstrate how these strengths could be brought together.

For international businesses, this creates an opportunity to look beyond traditional trading relationships and explore collaboration in sectors that require investment, technical expertise and long-term planning.

However, the actual commercial impact will depend on the implementation of the CEPA, the progress of individual projects and the ability of businesses to turn announced partnerships into operational activities.

As the agreement moves towards its expected 2027 implementation, companies in space technology, logistics, digital infrastructure, engineering and advanced manufacturing will have good reason to examine opportunities in both markets.

Conclusion

The UAE-Canada CEPA 2026 and new investment agreements could give bilateral economic relations a significant boost, particularly in space technology, logistics and digital infrastructure.

The combination of tariff reductions, an investment framework involving up to C$70 billion in strategic opportunities and new commercial partnerships creates a stronger foundation for businesses looking at international expansion.

For companies, the real opportunity will lie in translating these developments into practical partnerships, new customers and long-term projects. As cooperation between the two countries develops, businesses with the right technology, expertise and market connections could find new avenues for growth.

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