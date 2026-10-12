Unveiling Taste of Shangri-La at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Taste of Shangri-La 2026 brings a journey from Italy to Canton to life this October

New Delhi, Oct 12: This October, Taste of Shangri-La 2026 combines together signature dining destinations across Shangri-La Hotels in Europe, Canada, India, Sri Lanka, the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. The initiative celebrates culinary artistry through specially curated menus across more than 25 restaurants and bars, bringing together distinct culinary traditions and local flavours.

At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, the initiative unites Sorrento and Shang Palace, offering diners a chance to explore Italian cuisine and the rich traditions of Cantonese cooking through specially curated menus this October.

At Sorrento, the menu celebrates the flavours of Italy through a selection of dishes. It begins with Beetroot Tartare and Whipped Goat Cheese, served with wild rocket, caramelised goat cheese, candied macadamia nuts, balsamic glaze and brioche. The courses that follow include Rigatoni Duck Ragù with candied peach, parsley and duck sauce, and Cream of Parmesan Risotto with 24-carat gold, onion soubise and parmesan air. For the main course, diners can choose from Pan-Seared Sea Bass with potato gnocchi, saffron and roasted cherry tomatoes, Duo of Australian Lamb with smoked eggplant and creamy polenta, or Baked Chickpea Crespelle with San Marzano sauce and lemon garlic mash. The meal concludes with Berry Pavlova, featuring Italian meringue, wild berry compote and fresh berries.

At Shang Palace, the menu draws on the traditions of Cantonese cuisine, bringing together seasonal ingredients and a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparations. Highlights include Lobster Saffron Har Gao, Jackfruit Dumplings with Chilli Oil, Crispy Sichuan Pepper Chicken with Peanut and Sesame, and Crispy Mango Prawn. The main course features Cantonese-Style Steamed Cod Fillet, Stir-Fry Chicken with Black Vinegar and Caramelised Walnut, and vegetarian options such as Stir-Fry Lotus Root and Asparagus with Morel Mushroom and Black Pepper. The menu concludes with Strawberry Pistachio Moon Cake, served with strawberry compote and pistachio praline.

The Taste of Shangri-La menus at both Sorrento and Shang Palace are priced at INR 3,500 plus taxes per person, with a cocktail-paired menu available at INR 6,500 plus taxes per person.

Available from 1 October to 31 October 2026 for Lunch and Dinner at Sorrento and Shang Palace.