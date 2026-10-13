UPES World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology 2026 Concludes with Commitment to Building a Future-Ready Healthcare and Research Ecosystem

Delhi, 13 October 2026: The School of Health Sciences and Technology (SoHST), UPES concluded the World Congress on Health Sciences and Technology (WCHST) 2026, bringing together 500+ researchers, healthcare professionals, academics, policymakers, students and industry representatives over three days of scientific exchange, expert dialogue and innovation. The Congress brought together perspectives from across healthcare, life sciences, technology, public health and allied disciplines.

Organised by the School of Health Sciences and Technology (SOHST), UPES, under the leadership of Dr. Padma Venkat, Dean, SOHST, UPES and Dr. Nidhi Chauhan, Professor and Organising Secretary, SOHST, the three-day international Congress was held under the theme ‘Transforming Health through Research and Innovation’.

Following the inaugural day, the second and third day featured participation from a diverse cross-section of the healthcare and research ecosystem, including representatives from the Ministry of AYUSH, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), CSIR, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Forensic Science Laboratory, CSIR-NPL, CSIR-IHBT and AIIMS, alongside industry and technology organisations such as Jubilant Biosys, Panacea Biotec, Forbes Tech Council and BITS Hyderabad, as well as academic and research institutions including Purdue University, Amity University, IISER Kolkata, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Hyderabad, Manipal University Jaipur, University of Delhi, Plaksha University, and University of Otago, New Zealand, among others.

Speaking at the conclusion of WCHST 2026, Dr. Padma Venkat, Dean, SOHST, UPES, said, “We are focusing on strengthening India’s healthcare and research ecosystem by building capabilities, nurturing the next generation of researchers and innovators, and creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration. Through platforms such as WCHST, we hope to contribute to building a future-ready talent and research ecosystem that can translate scientific knowledge and innovation into meaningful solutions for India and the world.” Dr. Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES said, “The future of healthcare lies in integrating medical science, emerging technologies and interdisciplinary research to address real-world challenges. Universities have a critical role in bridging scientific discovery with practical application while nurturing future-ready professionals. WCHST 2026 reinforces this vision by fostering collaboration and encouraging research-driven innovations that can make healthcare more accessible, effective and sustainable.”

Day 2 featured keynote addresses by Prof. Bhushan Patwardhan, National Research Professor – AYUSH; Chairman, Executive Committee, (NAAC); and Distinguished Professor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, on ‘Indian Knowledge Systems as a Source of Biomedical Innovation’, and Prof. P. Giridhar, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, on ‘Food Processing and Food Fortification’, highlighting the role of traditional knowledge, biomedical innovation and nutritional security. Prof. Suresh Mittal, Distinguished Professor of Virology, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, also delivered a keynote on ‘Vaccines in the Modern Era: Triumphs, Turbulence, and Myths’.

A panel discussion on ‘Breaking Bottlenecks: Challenges and Opportunities from Drug Discovery to Commercialisation’, chaired by Prof. A.K. Nangia, Dean, Research and Development, UPES, brought together Prof. Suresh Mittal, Prof. Bimalendu Roy, Director of Scale-up & Process R&D, Jubilant Biosys Ltd., and Dr. Mukesh, Adjunct Professor, UPES, to explore the translation of scientific discoveries into healthcare solutions. The day concluded with SYNAPSE – Students Forum, themed ‘For the students, by the students’, where undergraduate and postgraduate students showcased research and healthcare innovations. The forum, themed ‘For the students, by the students’, also recognised ten outstanding student innovations and research projects, spotlighting emerging ideas and solutions in healthcare.

Day 3 featured parallel keynotes by Padma Bhushan Prof. N.K. Ganguly, Former Director General, ICMR, on ‘Microbiome Science, Health, and Emerging AI-Driven Approaches’, and Dr. P.G. Diwakar, Former Distinguished Scientist, ISRO and Director, Centre for Sustainability, Chanakya University, on ‘Space Technology-based Applications for Health-GIS’. Dr. Diwakar also chaired a panel discussion on ‘The Future of Human Health between Progress and Ethics’, featuring Dr. Ajay Tukroo, Lead for Health Policy, Innovations, Monitoring, Planning and Focal Point for Digital Health, UNICEF India, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Singh, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, and Prof. Prashanth N. Suravajhala, Systems Genomics Lab, Manipal University Jaipur, exploring advances at the intersection of science, technology and healthcare.

The Congress concluded with a valedictory and award ceremony, recognising excellence in research, innovation and scientific communication through the Young Scientist Award, Best Oral Presentation, Best Poster Presentation, Innovation Showcase Award, Industry Excellence Award and Product Innovation Award.

The WCHST 2026 provided a platform for exchanging knowledge, recognising emerging talent and strengthening connections that can help translate scientific advances into impactful healthcare solutions for India and beyond.