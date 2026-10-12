V-Guard’s Diwali Dhamaka Sale 2026 Brings Discounts of Up to 63 percent on Select Products

October 12, 2026: V–Guard Industries Limited, one of India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics brands, has announced its Diwali Dhamaka Sale 2026, running from October 8 to November 10, 2026, on the V–Guard website. The sale offers discounts of up to 63% on select products across key categories, including voltage stabilizers, water heaters, inverters and battery combos.

Sale Highlights

Sale Duration: October 8 to November 10, 2026

Discounts : Up to 63 % off on select products

Payment Offers: Additional 1% discount on UPI and credit card payments

EMI Benefits: No-Cost EMI options and a 10% instant discount, up to ₹3,000, on eligible credit card EMI transactions through HSBC, BOB Card, Federal Bank + HDFC Bank.

The sale includes deals on select voltage stabilizers, including the Voltino Grand Digi Plus, Elegna 750, iD4 Ace 5540 AC and Duralis 1000 Mainline. Shoppers can also explore water heaters such as the Zio 5L Instant, Zio 15L and Luxecube Avo Smart 25L, along with inverter-battery combos including the 1150 Pure Sine Wave Inverter with VT 220 Battery and the Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter with VT 160 P Battery. In small kitchen appliances, the range includes the VIRC 04 2200 W Electric Infrared Cooktop and the V – Guard Citius 750-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder.

In addition to discounts of up to 63 % on select products , customers can avail an additional 1% discount on UPI and credit card payments, along with No-Cost EMI options on eligible purchases.

Customers using credit card EMI transactions through HSBC, BOB Card and Federal Bank can also avail a 10% instant discount of up to ₹3,000, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The Diwali Dhamaka Sale offers customers an opportunity to explore V – Guard ’s range of consumer electrical products and avail festive savings through the brand’s D2C website.