Varo Bank Launches Fee-Free Cash Deposits Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 14 — Varo Bank, N.A., the first all-digital, nationally chartered consumer bank in the U.S., today announced it will extend the program long term, expanding fee-free digital cash add capabilities for Varo customers across more than 2,000 Kroger Family of Stores locations nationwide.

Launched as a pilot in July 2026 the initiative sparked an immediate surge in new customers visiting Kroger locations to digitally add cash to their accounts. The decision to extend the program long term was driven by a substantial increase in nationwide foot traffic and customer adoption.

“Nobody should have to pay a fee just to deposit their own money,” said Gavin Michael, chief executive officer at Varo Bank. “Following an exceptionally successful pilot, we’re extending the program long term and making fee-free cash add capabilities available at stores nationwide. This allows our customers to access and manage their cash and digital banking in the checkout line, making everyday cash management simple and easy.”

Through this initiative, Varo customers can:

Add cash into their accounts fee-free at participating stores.

Utilize Green Dot’s expansive money processing network, the Green Dot Network, to generate a unique barcode within the Varo app, which a cashier scans to add the cash to their account. 1

Save cash by not paying the $4.95 retail service fee.2

The fee-free cash add capabilities feature is available immediately at checkout and customer service desks across participating Kroger Family of Stores locations nationwide.