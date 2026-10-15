Vedanta Aluminium Deepens Global Partnerships, Showcases Sustainable Solutions at ALUMINIUM 2026 in Düsseldorf

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (UDN): Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, strengthened its engagement with international customers, industry stakeholders and technology partners at ALUMINIUM 2026, a leading global trade fair for the aluminium industry held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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The participation provided a platform for the company to exchange insights on emerging industry trends, explore new business opportunities and strengthen partnerships across international markets. With sustainability, supply chain resilience and advanced manufacturing gaining prominence, Vedanta Aluminium highlighted its commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added aluminium products and customer-focused solutions to meet the evolving requirements of global industries.

Discussions at the exhibition centred on key developments shaping the aluminium sector, including low-carbon materials, product innovation, reliable supply networks and customised solutions for diverse industrial applications. The conversations also underscored the growing importance of technological advancement and closer collaboration between producers and customers in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “The global aluminium industry is witnessing a significant shift, with customers placing greater emphasis on sustainability, supply chain resilience and advanced manufacturing applications. This presents an opportunity to build stronger partnerships, drive product innovation and deliver greater value through differentiated solutions. At Vedanta Aluminium, we remain committed to deepening customer relationships, expanding our value-added portfolio and supporting the evolving needs of industries across global markets.”

With a customer presence spanning more than 60 countries, Vedanta Aluminium caters to a broad spectrum of industrial sectors through its portfolio of primary and value-added aluminium products. Its offerings include billets, wire rods, primary foundry alloys and specialised products serving automotive, electrical, infrastructure, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing applications.

The company continues to focus on improving product quality, accelerating technical qualification processes and developing application-specific solutions to address customer requirements across international markets. Engagements at global industry platforms such as ALUMINIUM 2026 also enable the company to gain a deeper understanding of changing market expectations and identify opportunities for long-term collaboration.

Sustainability was another key theme throughout the exhibition, with industry discussions highlighting renewable energy integration, circularity, recycled aluminium content and emissions reduction. As manufacturers and end-users increasingly prioritise responsible sourcing and greater supply chain transparency, collaboration across the aluminium value chain is becoming increasingly important to advancing decarbonisation efforts.

The exhibition also offered insights into growth opportunities linked to automotive electrification, power transmission, renewable energy infrastructure and other emerging applications. These sectors are creating demand for aluminium solutions that combine performance, reliability and resource efficiency, reinforcing the importance of continuous innovation and technical partnerships.

With an installed production capacity of more than 2.4 million tonnes per annum, Vedanta Aluminium remains focused on strengthening its position in international markets through customer engagement, product development and operational excellence. Its participation at ALUMINIUM 2026 reflects the company’s continued efforts to align its offerings with global industry priorities while building lasting partnerships and supporting the expanding role of aluminium in a more sustainable industrial future.