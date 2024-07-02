Veet Unveils BetterWayToWax Campaign with Triptii Dimri

New Delhi, Delhi, India 02nd july : Veet®, the leader~ in depilatory products, is set to enhance the waxing experience with Veet Wax Strips, providing consumers smooth and flawless skin at home. With new brand ambassador Triptii Dimri, the latest #BetterWayToWax campaign underscores Veet’s commitment to empowering women with confidence and offers them a superior method of hair removal.

Veet Cold Wax Strips’ cool gel wax technology ensures a comfortable and efficient hair removal experience, providing results that last up to 28 days*—surpassing salon wax results. The #BetterWayToWax campaign, now featuring Triptii Dimri, focuses on amplifying the message that Veet Wax Strips effectively remove even the shortest of hair^ that salon wax struggles with.

Actress and Campaign Brand Ambassador, Triptii Dimri said, “I am excited to be part of the Veet family and share their mission of empowering women to feel confident and beautiful every day. Veet is an iconic brand that resonates with women like me who are juggling numerous responsibilities and are looking for superior solutions to their grooming needs. Veet Wax Strips are the most effective way to achieve smooth skin instantly.”

Commenting on the campaign, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition, Reckitt South Asia said, “At Reckitt, we are dedicated to innovating our product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of young Indian women who demand the best global beauty solutions. With its advanced cool gel wax technology, Veet Wax Strips offers the best possible self-grooming solution, providing consumers a superior experience that’s even better than salon waxing. Veet Wax Strips are truly the better way to wax, and the latest campaign reaffirms our dedication to excellence.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said, “Everyone is obsessed about how celebrities look flawless every day, and with Triptii becoming a national sensation, we decided to address this question straight-up with a friendly banter between two friends. Ultimately, Triptii reveals that the secret behind her flawless skin is Veet Wax Strips. Not only is it conveniently available for everyone, but it also gives better results than a salon, hence making it her go-to for flawless results.”

#TheBetterWayToWax is a 360-degree marketing campaign across digital and television that aims to highlight the superiority of Veet Wax Strips over traditional salon wax. By focusing on the unique benefits of Veet’s products, including the ability to remove the shortest hair and the convenience of at-home use, the brand seeks to inspire women to embrace their beauty routines with confidence.

The Veet wax strips are available in retail stores across India and on e-commerce websites at a starting price of INR 115^^ for Half Body Wax Strips (8 Strips).