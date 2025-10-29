Vegas Mall Welcomes Bombay Shirt Company and IRTH: Expanding Its Premium Fashion & Lifestyle Portfolio

Delhi, 29th October, 2025: Vegas Mall, Dwarka’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, continues to strengthen its premium retail mix with the exciting addition of two distinguished brands — Bombay Shirt Company and IRTH. The newly launched stores further elevate the mall’s positioning as a one-stop destination for fashion-forward shoppers seeking quality, innovation, and style.

Located on the First Floor, Bombay Shirt Company brings bespoke tailoring and contemporary craftsmanship to Delhi’s discerning audience. Known for blending tradition with technology, the brand allows customers to personalize every aspect of their shirt from fabric and fit to buttons and cuffs creating a truly customized wardrobe experience.

On the Second Floor, IRTH, a modern lifestyle and accessories brand, has opened its doors to customers who appreciate thoughtfully designed bags and accessories that balance elegance with functionality. With its chic aesthetics and practical appeal, IRTH is set to resonate strongly with the urban, style-conscious crowd frequenting Vegas Mall.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall said, “We are delighted to welcome Bombay Shirt Company and IRTH to the Vegas family. Both brands represent the evolving preferences of today’s shoppers where individuality, craftsmanship, and conscious design take center stage. At Vegas Mall, we strive to curate a premium mix of brands that reflect global trends while offering an unmatched shopping experience.”

Situated in the heart of Dwarka, Vegas Mall has emerged as a lifestyle hub that blends retail, dining, and entertainment under one roof. With the addition of these two new stores, the mall reinforces its commitment to offering visitors a dynamic and diverse retail experience.