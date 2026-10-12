Vestige Marketing recognised as India’s Most Desired Direct Selling Brand 2026

Bengaluru, Oct 12: Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading home-grown direct-selling companies, has been recognised as India’s Most Desired Direct Selling Brand 2026, as part of TRA’s Most Desired Brands 2026, marking the 12th Edition of the prestigious recognition.

The recognition is based on TRA’s extensive research, which engaged with 2,500+ peer influencers across 16 cities and mapped 4,000+ brands across categories. The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) served as the research and methodology partner for the study. The recognition reflects Vestige’s strong consumer preference and brand recall within the direct-selling category.

Founded in 2004, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Indian direct-selling company specialising in wellness and lifestyle products. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio across health care, personal care, home care, Agriculture and beauty, while building a wide distribution network across India and international presence. Vestige’s journey has also focused on creating opportunities for entrepreneurship and empowering its distributor community.

Sharing his thoughts on the recognition, Mr. Gautam Bali, Founder and Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “This recognition reflects the trust and strong recall that Vestige has built among its customers over the years. It is also a testament to the consistent efforts of our entire team and our focus on developing products that resonate with evolving consumer needs. We are grateful for the continued confidence and support of our customers, which continues to motivate us to raise the bar and strengthen our offerings. This recognition further encourages us to remain focused on delivering products and experiences that create lasting value for our consumers.” Commenting on the significance of the recognition, Mr. N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “Brand Desire reflects the strength of a brand’s appeal and the consumer’s inclination to choose it. In direct selling, where personal relationships, experiences and recommendations play a central role, this preference carries particular significance. Vestige’s recognition as India’s Most Desired Direct Selling Brand 2026 reflects the strength of its consumer appeal and its ability to create preference in a category where human connections are integral to brand success.”

This latest recognition adds to Vestige’s track record of brand recognition. The company was earlier recognised as India’s Most Trusted Direct Selling Brand under TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2023 and subsequently received the appreciation for the second time in a row under the TRA Brand Trust Report 2023–25.

As the company looks ahead, Vestige remains focused on delivering quality products, strengthening consumer trust and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, while continuing to contribute to the growth of the direct-selling and wellness sectors.