Visionet Recognized as Star Performer in Everest Group’s Microsoft Business Applications Services PEAK Matrix® 2025

Bengaluru, September 16, 2025 – Visionet has been recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group’s Microsoft Business Applications Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, focused on CRM and ERP services.

This recognition reflects Visionet’s momentum in the Microsoft ecosystem, backed by proven Dynamics 365 implementations, industry accelerators, and end-to-end transformation services.

The PEAK Matrix® is one of the industry’s most trusted benchmarks, evaluating providers on market impact, vision, and capabilities. Visionet’s dual placement signals rapid progress and consistent delivery on the Microsoft stack.

“We’re honored to be named a Star Performer by Everest Group,” said Kamran Ozair, CEO, Visionet. “This validates our focus on client outcomes, innovation, and investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for CRM and ERP. Our AI-driven automation, data insights, and delivery excellence continue to create measurable results.”

Key highlights: significant year-over-year gains in market impact and capabilities; robust Dynamics 365 delivery and differentiated IP; specialization across retail, CPG, manufacturing, and financial services; and innovation spanning AI-powered automation, cloud migration, and industry accelerators.

The report also notes Visionet’s investments in Microsoft Copilot and AI enablement, helping enterprises boost productivity, personalize engagement, and accelerate decision-making. With a growing portfolio of Dynamics 365 transformations, Visionet continues to bridge business needs with next-generation technology.