Want More Job Offers? 57% of Recruiters Say This CV Strategy Works Best

In today’s competitive job market, a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t work. Hiring managers want to see that you understand their needs and can demonstrate how you’re the perfect fit for their team – in fact, 57% of recruiters say a tailored resume is more likely to get their attention.

“If you’re still firing off the same generic CV for every job application, you might be setting yourself up for radio silence,” says Julia Yurchak, a Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, a premier global talent solutions firm.

To help job seekers land their dream roles, Julia reveals here why a tailored CV makes all the difference—and how you can craft one that gets results.

Why Tailoring Your CV Works

“Think of someone starting a networking conversation with you online, like on LinkedIn,” says Julia. “Would you rather receive a thoughtful message that speaks to your interests, or a copy-paste opener that’s been sent to a hundred people? Employers feel the same way.”

Julia lists why tailoring your CV to each job is a game-changer:

Increases Your Visibility: Many companies filter applications using Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). A tailored CV that includes relevant keywords from the job description has a better chance of passing the ATS test and landing in front of human eyes.

Highlights Relevance: Recruiters spend an average of six to seven seconds scanning a CV. A tailored resume makes it easy for them to spot the skills and experience that match their needs quickly.

Demonstrates Value Instantly: Instead of making the recruiter dig through unrelated experience, a tailored CV immediately showcases how your background aligns with the role.

Shows Genuine Interest: When you tweak your CV for each job, you demonstrate that you’ve made an effort to understand the role and company—making you a more attractive candidate.

Boosts Interview Chances: Since your CV directly aligns with the job requirements, you’re more likely to be shortlisted for an interview.

Reflects Industry Expectations: Different industries and roles prioritise different qualities. A tailored CV ensures your application meets those specific expectations.

Julia’s Top Tips For Creating A Tailored CV

“Wondering how to tailor your CV without spending hours on each application?” Julia asks. “I’ll show you how.” These are her top tips:

Study The Job Description: Carefully read the job advert and highlight the key skills, qualifications, and experience the employer is looking for. Mirror this language in your CV.

Customize Your Personal Statement: The opening section of your CV should be tailored to reflect why you’re the perfect fit for the specific role, not a generic summary of your entire career.

Prioritise Relevant Experience: Adjust your work history so that the most relevant roles and achievements take center stage. If a past job isn’t directly related, focus on transferable skills.

Use Quantifiable Results: Instead of listing duties, show impact. For example, “Increased sales by 30% in six months” is more compelling than “Managed sales team.”

Refine Keywords: Identify industry-specific terms and ensure they appear naturally in your CV—this helps with ATS scanning and proves you speak the industry’s language.

Keep It Concise & Clear: Stick to a two-page format and use bullet points for readability. No recruiter wants to dig through dense paragraphs to find relevant information.

Don’t Forget The Cover Letter: A tailored CV paired with a custom cover letter strengthens your application by providing context for why you’re a great match.

Julia Yurchak, a Senior Recruitment Consultant at Keller Executive Search, commented:

“A well-crafted, tailored CV isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’—it’s a must-have if you want to stand out in a competitive job market. Taking the time to tweak your resume for each application increases your chances of getting noticed.

“Each job also has different expectations for a CV. Creative roles value originality and a visually engaging layout, while technical or senior positions focus on qualifications, experience, and measurable results. Make sure your CV also reflects the priorities of the industry you’re applying for.”