WaveSun Energy Announces Ambitious Pan-India Expansion

One Super Distributor in Every District and 5,00,000 Solar Advisors Across India

Under the leadership of Chairman Mr. Manish Patel and Director & CEO Mr. Naitik Kumar, the company aims to build a nationwide renewable energy network with branded Solar Experience Shops and green entrepreneurship opportunities.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

India’s renewable energy sector is witnessing significant growth, creating new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and consumers. Joining this transformation, WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd. has announced an ambitious nationwide expansion strategy to develop a strong distribution network and promote renewable energy adoption across India.

With a vision of making clean energy accessible to every household, business and community, WaveSun Energy plans to establish a network of Super Distributors in every district, supported by branded Solar Experience Shops and a target of 5,00,000 Solar Advisors across Indian cities.

The initiative aims to connect solar technology, local entrepreneurship, customer services and renewable energy infrastructure under one integrated business ecosystem.

Visionary Leadership

Mr. Manish Patel – Chairman, WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Manish Patel is driving the company’s vision to establish a nationwide renewable energy ecosystem. His objective is to bring solar energy solutions closer to Indian households and businesses while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to participate in the country’s green energy transformation.

Mr. Naitik Kumar – Director & CEO, WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Naitik Kumar is leading the company’s strategic expansion, business development, distribution network planning and operational growth. His focus is on creating a scalable business model that combines renewable energy technology, local distribution infrastructure and a large network of trained Solar Advisors.

One District, One Super Distributor, One Solar Experience Shop

A major component of the expansion strategy is the appointment of one Super Distributor in every district of India. Each appointed Super Distributor is planned to operate a branded WaveSun Solar Experience Shop, providing customers with a dedicated destination to explore solar and renewable energy solutions.

These experience shops will serve as local business and customer-support centres, helping people understand solar technology, explore products, request quotations and connect with installation and service partners.

Residential rooftop solar systems.

Commercial and industrial solar projects.

Hybrid solar and battery backup systems.

EV charging stations and electric mobility solutions.

Solar water pumps and solar water heaters.

Solar AC and solar dryers.

Solar street lights and small wind turbines.

Community solar and Virtual Net Metering solutions.

Solar project consultation and installation services.

Mission: 5,00,000 Solar Advisors Across India

WaveSun Energy has set an ambitious target of developing a network of 5,00,000 Solar Advisors across Indian cities. This initiative aims to create opportunities for people from different professional backgrounds, including:

Shopkeepers and business owners.

Entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Students and young professionals.

Housewives and retired professionals.

Sales and marketing professionals.

Individuals interested in the renewable energy sector.

Solar Advisors will be encouraged to educate customers, generate solar leads, promote renewable energy solutions and connect customers with authorized distribution and installation partners. Through this network, WaveSun Energy aims to encourage local participation in India’s growing solar economy.

Integrated Renewable Energy Solutions

Solar Energy

Residential rooftop solar – 3 kW, 5 kW and customized systems.

Commercial and industrial solar installations.

CAPEX solar power plants.

Hybrid solar and battery backup systems.

Group and community solar projects.

Advanced Energy Solutions

Virtual Net Metering (VNM), subject to applicable regulations.

Renewable energy aggregation and energy trading solutions, subject to regulatory approvals.

Solar-powered applications and energy management solutions.

Green Mobility

EV charging stations.

Electric scooters and mobility products.

Solar-powered EV charging infrastructure.

Other Renewable Energy Products

Solar water pumps and solar water heaters.

Solar AC and solar dryers.

Solar street lights and small wind turbines.

Supporting India’s Clean Energy Mission

WaveSun Energy aims to support India’s renewable energy objectives and residential rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The company provides customer guidance, solar system planning, site assessment and assistance with applicable subsidy documentation and DISCOM processes.

The company’s objective is to simplify solar adoption and help customers understand their potential electricity savings, investment requirements and available government benefits. Subsidies and other benefits remain subject to government eligibility requirements, approved vendors and applicable regulations.

Creating a Nationwide Green Business Ecosystem

WaveSun Energy believes that the renewable energy revolution can generate opportunities beyond electricity production. Its proposed distribution and advisory model aims to connect:

Super Distributors at district level.

Area Distributors at local and PIN-code levels.

Solar Experience Shops.

Solar Advisors across cities.

Installation and technical service partners.

Residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company intends to support its business partners through product knowledge, training, marketing support and business development initiatives, according to applicable partner agreements.

A Long-Term Vision for India’s Green Future

WaveSun Energy’s long-term ambition is to develop a nationwide renewable energy ecosystem where customers can access solar solutions locally and individuals can participate in the green economy through business and advisory opportunities.

The company believes that the future of energy will be increasingly driven by clean technology, decentralized power generation, electric mobility and community participation.

About WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd. is a renewable energy solutions company focused on rooftop solar, hybrid solar systems, commercial and society solar solutions, solar products, EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy business opportunities. Through its digital platform, product portfolio and proposed nationwide distribution network, the company aims to make renewable energy solutions more accessible to Indian customers and entrepreneurs.

Company Information

Company: WaveSun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Chairman: Mr. Manish Patel

Director & CEO: Mr. Naitik Kumar

Registered Office: Office No. 817, HomeLand City, University Road, Piplod, Surat, Gujarat – 395003, India.

Email: info@wavesunenergy.com

Contact: +91 7719192000

Instagram: – https://www.instagram.com/wavesunenergy

Facebook: – https://www.facebook.com/wavesunenergy

YouTube: – https://www.youtube.com/@WaveSunEnergy

WAVE SUN ENERGY

POWERING HOMES. EMPOWERING BUSINESSES. BUILDING A GREENER INDIA.

Media Note: The 5,00,000 Solar Advisor network and district-level Super Distributor appointments are proposed expansion targets, not completed appointments. Business opportunities, appointments, subsidies and services are subject to applicable agreements, eligibility and regulatory approvals.

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