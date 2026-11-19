New Delhi, November 2026:-Every year, thousands of Indian businesses — promoters, MSMEs, financial creditors, and corporate directors — find themselves dragged into proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with little understanding of what the forum does, how it works, or what is at stake. This article is for them.

What Is the NCLT and Why Does It Exist?

The National Company Law Tribunal is a quasi-judicial body constituted under the Companies Act, 2013, with jurisdiction over corporate disputes, mergers, amalgamations, oppression and mismanagement complaints, and — most critically — Corporate Insolvency Resolution Processes (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

Before the NCLT existed, corporate insolvency matters were scattered across High Courts, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), and various other forums — a fragmented, slow, and inefficient system. The NCLT consolidated all of this under one specialised tribunal, designed to resolve corporate disputes with speed and expertise.

Today, the NCLT operates through 16 benches across India, with the Principal Bench at New Delhi handling the most complex and high-value matters.

What Cases Does the NCLT Hear?

The NCLT’s jurisdiction is wide. Its primary areas include:

Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) — Initiated by financial creditors (Section 7), operational creditors (Section 9), or the corporate debtor itself (Section 10) under the IBC

Oppression and Mismanagement — Petitions under Sections 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013, where minority shareholders or directors allege misuse of company affairs

Mergers, Amalgamations & Restructuring — Schemes of arrangement under Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act

Winding Up of Companies — Voluntary and compulsory winding-up petitions

Class Action Suits — Under Section 245 of the Companies Act, by shareholders or depositors against companies and auditors

Fraudulent and Wrongful Trading — Under Sections 65 and 66 of the IBC, the NCLT has explicit authority to examine fraudulent initiation of proceedings and fraudulent transactions by company directors

Is the NCLT Bound by the CPC?

This is one of the most misunderstood aspects of NCLT practice. The answer is no — the NCLT is not strictly bound by the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. Instead, it is guided by the principles of natural justice and regulates its own procedure under the framework of the Companies Act and the IBC.

This makes NCLT proceedings both faster and less predictable than conventional civil courts. An advocate unfamiliar with NCLT practice directions and the Tribunal’s procedural norms can find a well-drafted petition rejected on technical grounds — or miss a critical interim relief window that cannot be recovered.

What Happens After an NCLT Order? The Appeal Hierarchy

The NCLT is not the end of the road. Understanding the appeal chain is essential:

NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) — Appeals against NCLT orders must be filed before the NCLAT within 30 days of the order (extendable by a further 15 days on sufficient cause shown)

Supreme Court of India — Appeals from NCLAT decisions lie before the Supreme Court under Section 62 of the IBC within 45 days

Every stage is time-bound and technically demanding. Missing a limitation deadline at the NCLAT level is not a procedural inconvenience — it can permanently foreclose a party’s right to challenge a CIRP or a winding-up order.

The Real Cost of Getting NCLT Representation Wrong

With nearly 15,000 cases pending before the NCLT as of March 2025, the tribunal is under severe strain. Hearings are delayed. Interim applications go unheard. Resolution timelines prescribed under the IBC — 180 days, extendable to 330 days — are routinely breached.

In this environment, the quality of legal representation is not a luxury. It is a survival decision. A procedurally defective petition invites rejection. An unrepresented corporate debtor facing a Section 7 petition can have moratorium triggered against it — freezing all assets, operations, and legal proceedings — before it has had a meaningful chance to contest the claim.

The NCLT rewards preparation, speed, and specialised expertise. It punishes everything else.

About the Author

Adv. Amarendra Kumar Dubey is the Founder & Managing Partner of Global Vision Law Firm, New Delhi, and a practising advocate with over 13 years of experience in corporate litigation and dispute resolution. A graduate of the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (LL.B., 2012), his practice is focused on corporate disputes, NCLT & NCLAT proceedings, insolvency and bankruptcy matters under the IBC, oppression and mismanagement petitions, and high-value recovery disputes before Commercial Courts. He also serves as Senior Legal Advisor at LegalFund, contributing to litigation strategy for high-value commercial claims.