WoodenStreet Launches Light Street: An Exclusive In-House Brand for Premium Lighting & Decor

WoodenStreet, a trailblazer in the furniture industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of Light Street, an exclusive in-house brand dedicated to lighting and home decor.

The new launch will feature dedicated space for lighting & décor ranging from 2000 to 3000 square feet, showcasing an array of lighting solutions designed to cater to every corner of a home.

The Light Street range includes a diverse selection of lighting fixtures, from designer floor & table lamps to elegant chandeliers & modern pendant lights, each crafted to elevate home interiors.

Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet, comments on the launch: “Light Street isn’t just about lighting; it’s about bringing a new dimension of style and functionality to our customers’ homes. It represents our holistic approach to home decor, where customers can find everything from furniture to furnishings and now, exquisite lighting solutions, all under one roof.” “We have paid meticulous attention to detail, and incorporated contemporary design trends, ensuring that each product not only lights up a room but also elevates its overall ambiance.” he added further.

Light Street aims to contribute significantly to WoodenStreet growth, targeting a launch of an additional 50 stores dedicated to lighting & decor within the next 12-24 months & a revenue of 100-150 crores.

This launch is a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, marking its continued innovation and responsiveness to the evolving needs of its customers.

Since its inception in 2015, WoodenStreet has emerged as a dominant player in the Indian furniture and home decor market, with a robust presence of over 90+ experience stores and 350+ delivery hubs nationwide, offering an extensive range of over 30,000 products.

Light Street products will be available exclusively on WoodenStreet website and its showrooms across the country. The brand is set to redefine home decor standards, offering a perfect blend of style, quality, and innovation.