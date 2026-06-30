World St., at Worldmark Welcomes Seven New Retail Brands, Strengthening Its Position as Delhi-NCR’s Lifestyle Destination

New Delhi,June 30 : World St. at Worldmark, Aerocity, New Delhi has welcomed eight new retail stores from leading brands, including Mokobara, NYKAA LUXE, Da Milano, Giva, Forest Essentials, Himalaya Opticals, and Bentley, further strengthening its positioning as a vibrant retail, lifestyle, and social destination. Positioned as “The Social Spine of Worldmark,” World St. is designed as a walkable, high-energy F&B, retail, and lifestyle destination within one of the country’s global business districts.

The new stores complement World St.’s curated lifestyle-led ecosystem. Mokobara brings its contemporary travel and luggage solutions; NYKAA LUXE offers a premium beauty and personal care experience; Da Milano introduces luxury leather craftsmanship; Giva strengthens the jewellery category; Forest Essentials adds its signature Ayurvedic luxury skincare offerings; Himalaya Opticals enhances the destination’s premium eyewear offering; and and Bentley strengthens the luxury automotive offering with its new flagship showroom at 4 Worldmark, bringing one of the world’s most iconic automotive brands to the destination.

Bentley’s new showroom at 4 Worldmark further elevates World St.’s luxury offering. Operated in partnership with the BIRD Group, the facility serves customers across Delhi-NCR and showcases Bentley’s range of luxury vehicles, including the Bentayga, Flying Spur, and Continental GT. The opening reinforces Worldmark’s appeal as a destination that brings together leading global brands across retail, lifestyle, hospitality, and automotive luxury.

Spanning nearly half a kilometre across 4, 5 and 6 Worldmark, and covering approximately 2,60,000 sq. ft. of gross leasable area, World St. is a vibrant pedestrian-friendly promenade lined with global cuisine, alfresco dining, green courtyards, art installations, and thoughtfully designed street furniture. It seamlessly connects three iconic developments, offering a cosmopolitan blend of work, leisure, and culture in one integrated environment. From cafés and patisseries to fine-dining restaurants and bars, World St. is designed to be India’s most Instagrammable dining mile.

Commenting on the development, S. K. Sayal, MD & CEO, Bharti Real Estate, said,

“World St. has evolved into one of Delhi-NCR’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations, bringing together dining, retail, entertainment, and community experiences in a unique open-street environment. The addition of these retail brands further strengthens our retail offering and reflects the growing appeal of World St. among both consumers and marquee brands. As World St. continues to evolve as the Social Spine of Worldmark, our focus remains on curating experiences that encourage people to spend more time, engage more deeply, and enjoy the best of lifestyle, retail, and hospitality in one integrated ecosystem.”

Further strengthening the retail ecosystem, brands such as Le Marche, Geetanjali Salon, and Looks Salon are also expected to open at World St. in the coming weeks. Anchored by a vibrant dining ecosystem that includes globally renowned brands such as India’s first Olive Garden, P.F. Chang’s, and Magnolia Bakery, World St. has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR’s most compelling food and lifestyle destinations. The addition of leading retail brands further complements this offering, strengthening World St.’s positioning as a destination where retail, dining, and social experiences seamlessly come together.