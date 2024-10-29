Zepto to empower 500+ local artisans this festive season

Mumbai, October 29, 2024: This Diwali, Zepto continues to go heavy on its purpose of supporting local artisans, working with 50 families of the Prajapati clan, a community of Kumhars (potters) whose craft dates back to the age-old traditions of Ramayana. For generations, these artisans have hand-crafted earthen products that are integral to Indian festivals.

Zepto is championing local artisans by bringing handmade earthen Diyas directly to homes across India. Throughout the festive season, Zepto has worked with over 500 artisans, helping them sell products like Ganesh idols, Durga idols, Marapacchi dolls, and now, Diwali Diyas, through its platform. Traditionally, these artisans work tirelessly until the last minute, often selling their products on roadside stalls or door-to-door. However, with Zepto’s collaboration, these artisans are reaching a much wider audience in a more efficient and dignified way.

Pradeep Kumar, a local Diya artisan, expressed his gratitude for the partnership in this film: “We’ve been crafting Diyas since childhood, and Diwali is when all our hard work finally pays off. This year, Zepto helped us bring our Diyas to homes across the country, connecting us with a much wider audience. It’s been a game-changer for us, and I’m grateful for their support.” Zepto Co-founder & CEO, Aadit Palicha, shared his thoughts on LinkedIn:

“We believe in empowering local entrepreneurs at Zepto, and we salute Pradeep and others who are crafting beautiful Diyas to light up Diwali. It’s an honour to help bring their work to millions of homes this festive season.”

By leveraging Zepto’s platform and demand forecasting, artisans can avoid the pressures of last-minute selling, allowing them to celebrate their own Diwali with pride. This initiative bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern consumers, enabling artisans to thrive in a competitive market. With this collaboration, Zepto aims to reach 10x more homes this Diwali than last year, ensuring that all festive needs are met.

Zepto remains committed to building a platform that supports local artisans, connecting them with a wider audience through its quick commerce model. By enabling sellers on the platform, Zepto ensures a diverse assortment of products, making traditional craftsmanship and fresh, sustainable offerings more accessible to homes in a convenient, modern way.