Zimyo Takes a Giant Leap on the Global Stage by Securing Forbes India DGEMS 2024

November 27, 2024,Gurugram, Haryana, India : Zimyo, the leading HR-tech platform, has officially secured a spot in the Forbes India DGEMS 2024 list as one of the top 200 companies with global business potential.

This achievement marks a moment of immense pride for Zimyo, a company that has always placed people at the heart of its mission.

With its revolutionary motto, “Human First HRMS in the AI World,” Zimyo is transforming the HR space by fostering a dynamic connection between organizations and their most valuable asset – their workforce.

Kumar Mayank, CEO & Founder of Zimyo, expressed his excitement and pride, saying, “This recognition is a remarkable milestone, and I’m incredibly proud to accept it on behalf of the entire Zimyo team. Although this is just the beginning, our mission is clear – to transform the HR-tech landscape and empower organizations to thrive globally. The future is full of limitless possibilities, and we’re more driven than ever to push boundaries, break new ground, and lead the way in shaping the future of HR.”

This prestigious honor, awarded in partnership with D Globalist, acknowledges the contributions of eXtrepreneurs – innovative leaders creating world-changing solutions across industries.

Zimyo’s inclusion in the DGEMS 2024 list places it among the most promising companies shaping the future of global business.

Forbes India’s DGEMS (D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit) is a one-of-a-kind global summit that celebrates entrepreneurial excellence.

It brings together companies with globally scalable offerings, providing them with a unique platform to connect and collaborate with thought leaders from around the world.

As one of the fastest-growing players in the HR-tech industry, Zimyo is proud to offer end-to-end solutions that empower companies and employees alike.

With a rapidly expanding client base across the globe, especially in India & Middle East, Zimyo’s HR-tech platform continues to gain trust and recognition.

Today, Zimyo serves 5,00,000+ employees worldwide, helping organizations automate everyday HR operations such as HRMS & Payroll, Recruitment & Performance Management, Employee Engagement, LTA & LMS, and 50+ other modules.

Trusted by renowned brands like Yash Raj Films, Bajaj Capital, Burger Singh, Udrive, Shree Maruti, Paras Buildtech, and over 2,500+ organizations, Zimyo is committed to driving operational excellence and enhancing the employee experience on a global scale.

One can book a free demo and see for themselves why Zimyo has been chosen as one of the companies among the top 200 for Forbes India DGEMS 2024.