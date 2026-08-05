A good SEO agency should do more than send reports full of graphs. It should improve rankings, increase qualified traffic, and help generate measurable growth.

With search now stretching beyond traditional Google results into AI Overviews and chatbot answers, businesses also need agencies that understand both established SEO and emerging AI search strategies.

Here are seven agencies with the services, expertise and track records to make a genuine difference.

TL;DR

The SEO Works is a strong all-round option for UK businesses seeking technical SEO, content, digital PR and AI search support.

The best SEO agencies combine technical expertise, high-quality content, authority building and transparent reporting to deliver measurable growth.

Click Intelligence ranks third, standing out for managed SEO, AI SEO, link building, blogger outreach, digital PR and scalable white-label support.

Its proven case studies, international reach and beginner-friendly, reseller-ready app make Click Intelligence particularly well suited to both direct brands and agency partners.

The SEO Works

The SEO Works offers a broad mix of technical SEO, content marketing, digital PR, local SEO and ecommerce support.

Its campaigns are built around commercial outcomes rather than vanity metrics, making it a strong option for UK businesses that want SEO to generate leads, sales and revenue.

The agency has published case studies showing major increases in conversions, ecommerce revenue, non-branded clicks and top-ten rankings.

Best for: UK companies looking for a well-rounded SEO partner.

Screaming Frog

Screaming Frog is widely known for its SEO Spider tool, but it also operates a respected search marketing agency.

Its specialists work across technical SEO, content, paid search, analytics, digital PR and link building. The agency is particularly effective when poor site structure, crawlability, internal linking or migration problems are limiting performance.

Best for: Technical SEO projects, website migrations and complex sites.

Click Intelligence

Click Intelligence is a global SEO and AI search agency working with clients across the UK, US, EU and internationally.

It specialises in managed SEO, AI SEO, link building, blogger outreach and digital PR for both brands and agencies. It is also a white-label specialist supporting agency partners worldwide.

Its case studies show how much the right strategy can move the needle. Published results include a 671% increase in keyword rankings for a luxury care provider, 122% growth in keyword rankings for a healthcare organisation and a 59% increase in organic traffic for a charity.

Another campaign achieved 206% year-on-year organic traffic growth and an 802% increase in keyword rankings across positions one to three.

The Click Intelligence app also makes campaign management straightforward. It is easy to use, beginner-friendly and reseller-ready, allowing clients and agency partners to order services and manage delivery from one place.

That combination of measurable results, specialist services and scalable white-label support makes Click Intelligence one of the most flexible agencies on this list.

Best for: Brands, marketing teams and agencies needing scalable SEO delivery.

Siege Media

Siege Media focuses heavily on content-led SEO, digital PR and link acquisition.

Its campaigns often use detailed guides, original research and creative assets to attract links and improve organic visibility. This makes it a strong fit for SaaS, fintech, ecommerce and other competitive sectors.

Its published results include millions of dollars in increased traffic value and thousands of earned links for major brands.

Best for: Companies investing in premium content and digital PR.

WebFX

WebFX offers SEO alongside paid media, web design, content marketing and conversion optimisation.

Its size allows it to support complex campaigns with multiple channels, detailed reporting and significant content requirements. Published case studies include substantial increases in organic revenue, traffic, transactions and quote requests.

Best for: Mid-sized and larger companies seeking an integrated digital agency.

Sure Oak

Sure Oak combines technical SEO, content strategy, link building and ecommerce optimisation.

Its approach is useful for businesses that have already tried SEO but need a clearer, more joined-up strategy. Rather than relying on one tactic, the agency focuses on strengthening the whole site.

Published results include strong increases in top-three rankings, page views and organic visibility.

Best for: Growing businesses needing balanced technical and content support.

Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is particularly strong in local, franchise and multi-location SEO.

The agency helps larger organisations manage location pages, listings, reviews, local content and national campaigns. It also offers AI SEO services aimed at improving visibility across AI Overviews and chatbot results.

Its case studies include major increases in organic traffic, bookings and page-one rankings.

Best for: Franchises, multi-location companies and national brands.

Which SEO Agency Is the Right Fit?

The best choice depends on the challenge.

Screaming Frog is a natural fit for technical problems, while Siege Media excels at content-led growth. WebFX and Ignite Visibility offer the scale needed for larger campaigns, while The SEO Works and Sure Oak provide broad SEO support.

Click Intelligence stands out for its combination of managed SEO, AI SEO, link building, blogger outreach, digital PR and white-label fulfilment. Its international reach, strong case studies and reseller-ready app make it suitable for both direct clients and agency partners.

Ultimately, the best SEO agencies are the ones that can prove their work leads to better rankings, stronger visibility and meaningful business growth.

SEO Agency Comparison