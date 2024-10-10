Behind the Scenes: What to Expect When Working with a Video Production Company

Key Takeaways

Expect a consultation phase Every project begins with a thorough discussion of your vision and goals. Pre-production is critical Storyboarding, location scouting, and scheduling all happen in this phase. The production team will handle everything From lighting to sound to direction, professionals ensure smooth operations on set. Post-production involves editing and final touches Colour grading, sound design, and visual effects are added during this stage. You’ll get regular updates Communication throughout the process is key to ensure your feedback is incorporated.

Ever seen a video and thought, “Blimey, I wish my brand had one of those?” You’ve probably considered working with a video production company. But what actually happens behind the scenes? What can you expect when you decide to work with experts?

Spoiler alert: It’s a lot more than just turning up with a camera. Let’s go through the process step by step so you know what to expect, what to ask and how to get the most out of your investment.

The Consultation – Let’s Talk Vision

Working with a video production company always starts with a meeting, either in person or virtual. This is where you’ll discuss the goals of the project, your audience and key messages. Professionals won’t just dive in blindly; they want to make sure your vision fits with their creative process.

Be prepared to answer questions about your brand, the purpose of the video and any specific styles or references you have. This is your chance to set the tone for the whole project.

What You Bring

Having a vision is great but if you’re not entirely sure what you want, don’t worry! A good production team can help you figure it out. They’ll throw ideas at you and show you examples of past work to inspire your direction.

You should have a budget in mind. While production companies can work within a range of budgets, knowing yours upfront saves you and them a lot of stress further down the line.

Pre-Production

Once the consultation is over, pre-production begins. This is where things get technical – but don’t worry, the production team will take care of most of it.

Storyboarding and Script

In this phase you’ll see drafts of storyboards and scripts that break down each scene of your video. It’s not just pretty pictures; these visual plans make sure everyone is on the same page before any cameras roll.

Location Scouting and Scheduling

Here’s where the logistics come in. Whether you need a specific venue or a general outdoor location, the production company will find the right one. They’ll also sort out all the legalities – permits, schedules and any necessary insurance – so you don’t have to deal with that headache.

The Shoot: Lights, Camera, Action!

So the day has arrived. You’re on set but now what? Don’t be told to “just act natural”. Video shoots can be complicated but with a team of pros you’ll be guided through it all.

Roles on Set

Let’s break it down: your production team will likely consist of a director, camera operators, sound engineers and lighting technicians. Each person has a job, all working together to bring your project to life. Your job? Trust them.

You won’t be completely uninvolved. You’ll be asked for input throughout the day. But the team will handle all the technical stuff – framing shots to balancing the audio.

Equipment and Techniques

You’ll be amazed at the amount of gear they bring – cameras, microphones, lights and drones (yes, sometimes even drones!). All this equipment means your video will have the sharp visuals and high production values that will make it stand out from the average DIY project.

For projects that are particularly sensitive or niche like a charity video, the team will know exactly what tone to hit. The right crew understand they’re not just filming; they’re telling a story that will connect with the audience deeply.

Post-Production: The Final Touches

Once the shoot is wrapped your role doesn’t end there. The footage needs to be edited and this is where the magic happens. Post-production can take a few weeks depending on the project.

Editing and Revisions

The editing team will cut the best bits of the footage, clean up the sound and piece together the video to the storyboard. They’ll also add in extras like colour grading, special effects or even animations if needed.

Most companies will give you a rough cut first. This is your chance to give feedback on any changes you’d like to see. Just remember not everything can be changed without blowing the budget!

Music, Sound Design and Colour Grading

Ever noticed how a good video just feels right? That’s often down to sound design and colour grading, two key elements that turn a decent video into a blockbuster.

The right music will tug at the heartstrings or get the toes tapping. Your production company will either use licensed tracks or create custom music that matches your brand’s message.

Communication Throughout the Process

The best bit about working with a pro team? You won’t be left in the dark. You’ll get updates on the project’s progress and can reach out with any questions. Communication is key to making sure the final product meets your expectations.

Even during post-production you’ll be asked for input. The goal is to keep it collaborative so the final cut matches your original idea.

Final Delivery and Distribution

Once your video is done it’s ready to go live. Whether you plan to release it on social media, TV or your website the production team can help with formatting the video for different platforms.

Some companies even help with promotional strategy. The right distribution plan can make all the difference in reaching your audience and maximising the impact.

In a Nutshell

Working with a professional video production company is more than just outsourcing. It’s about partnering with a team that brings your idea to life with creativity, technical expertise and strategy. From the first meeting to the final cut you’re in for a streamlined process that gets the most out of your video project. So next time you think about creating video content for your brand you’ll know what goes into it – and why it’s worth it.