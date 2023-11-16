Demand for ChatGPT on Google hits record-breaking high globally

The demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools continues to surge, with various platforms striving to meet the increasing appetite for machine learning models geared towards tackling diverse tasks. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as a trailblazer in this domain, consistently recording sustained demand for its innovative capabilities.

Specifically, data gathered by Finbold reveals a substantial surge in global Google searches for the term’ ChatGPT,’ reaching a peak popularity score of 100 as of November 5. Throughout 2023, the popularity has spiked by an impressive 400%, commencing at a score of 20 on January 1. Notably, by the week ending November 27, 2022, the term recorded a popularity score of 1, aligning with the launch period of the generative AI tool. Therefore, over the past 12 months, the demand for ChatGPT on Google has experienced an astronomical increase of 9,900%.

Regarding the breakdown by country, as of November 15, China leads with a peak score of 100, followed by the Philippines and Nepal in joint second position with 32. Singapore shares the third spot with Sri Lanka, both registering a score of 31.

Other countries leading in the demand include Pakistan (29), Kenya (25), Lebanon (25), Tunisia (24), and Morocco (23).

Drivers of ChatGPT demand

The research explored the drivers behind the growth and implications of the demand. According to the research report:

“It is worth noting that ChatGPT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing web applications, mirrored by the surging demand. This demand is linked to several elements, ranging from functionality to its first-mover advantage over its AI counterparts. The remarkable rise underscores the tool’s effectiveness in assisting with diverse tasks for various industries, coupled with a widespread fascination with human-like machines. The sustained demand has also dispelled speculation that the tool’s earlier success would fade.”

Overall, the evolution and popularity of ChatGPT are intriguing aspects to monitor, especially given that the tool has created space for increased competition among significant tech players. This competitive landscape will influence ChatGPT’s market share unless the company innovates to maintain its current user base.

Read the full story with statistics here: https://finbold.com/demand- for-chatgpt-on-google/