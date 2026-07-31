As Student Safety Becomes a Growing Concern, Technology-Driven Campuses Are Setting New Standards

July 31: As thousands of students leave their homes each year to pursue higher education, safety and security have become one of the biggest concerns for both students and parents. Rising incidents of unauthorised campus access, ragging, substance abuse, and security breaches across educational institutions have made it essential for universities to adopt advanced, technology-driven systems that ensure a safe learning environment rather than relying solely on conventional security measures.

Responding to these evolving challenges, Lovely Professional University has built one of India’s most comprehensive campus security ecosystems, where technology, trained personnel, and strict institutional policies work together to provide a secure environment for more than 35,000 students. The university has implemented a 360-degree security framework supported by over 7,200+ CCTV cameras, 200+ professionally trained security personnel, advanced surveillance systems, and dedicated security control rooms that monitor the campus round the aclock. Entry into the campus is further strengthened through AI-enabled face recognition technology, allowing only registered and authorised individuals to access the premises, along with turnstile gates and boom barriers that track every movement.

The university maintains an uncompromising zero-tolerance stance against harassment, ensuring the rigorous application of UGC anti-ragging regulations. Dedicated anti-ragging committees and squads, awareness programmes, orientation sessions, complaint mechanisms, and continuous monitoring ensure that every student can begin campus life in a respectful and harassment-free environment. Any violation attracts immediate disciplinary and legal action.

To promote student well-being beyond physical security, the campus also maintains a drug-free, alcohol-free, and smoke-free environment. Security teams remain on duty 24×7 to prevent the entry of narcotics or prohibited substances, while regular surveillance and strict enforcement help maintain a healthy and disciplined campus culture.

Further strengthening emergency preparedness, the university operates its own fully functional fire station equipped with a fire truck, trained firefighters, and modern firefighting infrastructure. Combined with A++ rated high-tech security gadgets, professionally trained ex-servicemen, dedicated women security personnel for girls’ hostels, and continuous campus patrolling, the institution has established multiple layers of protection designed to respond swiftly to any emergency.

Complementing this ecosystem is LPU’s EduRevolution, which integrates entrepreneurship, technology and experiential learning into academics. Its “Earn Your Fee Back” model further empowers students to generate income through internships, live projects, startups and entrepreneurial ventures while studying, making higher education more outcome-orientated and financially rewarding. As higher education institutions continue to welcome students from across India and around the world, campus safety is becoming a defining factor in the overall educational experience. By integrating advanced technology with robust policies and professional security management, LPU is creating an environment where students can focus on learning, innovation, and personal growth with confidence and peace of mind.