ASCI Convocation 2026: Nurturing Integrity, Talent, and India’s Next Generation of Leaders

Hyderabad, Jan 17: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) celebrated a proud academic milestone with its Convocation Ceremony, marking the graduation of 128 students and recognising outstanding academic excellence across its flagship management programmes.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Nirmalya Bagchi, Dean, ASCI School of Management, Director, Centre for Management Studies, and Director, PGDM Programme, highlighted the enduring bond between students and the institution. Describing ASCI as a “home beyond classrooms,” he emphasized the lifelong value of peer relationships and institutional connections. Speaking on the graduation of the 18th batch of PGDHM and the fifth batch of PGDM students, he noted with pride that all graduates were well placed, with many already advancing in their careers. He urged them to uphold ASCI’s reputation and expressed gratitude to parents for their trust.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. N. Ramesh Kumar, IAS (Retd), Director General, ASCI, congratulated the graduates on completing their programmes successfully and achieving 100% placements. He emphasized that professional success today goes beyond academic degrees, resting on performance, knowledge, excellence, and strong character. Highlighting integrity and trust as essential attributes, he encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities in India’s growing global economy with confidence. He also outlined ASCI’s future roadmap, including a new state-of-the-art campus, expanded academic programmes, and greater student involvement in consultancy, while reaffirming ASCI’s commitment to affordable, high-quality education.

The Chief Guest, Smt. Radha Chauhan, IAS (Retd), Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, inspired graduates to view education as a foundation for leadership, responsibility, and service to the nation. She highlighted ASCI’s role in nation-building by preparing administrators, managers, and policymakers, and urged graduates to align their careers with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. Stressing the transformative potential of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, she called for ethical and inclusive adoption to ensure equity and societal benefit. She also conferred convocation certificates, medals, and awards to graduating students.

Academic Toppers and Medal Winners

PGDM Programme:

1st Rank: Ms. Donnapati Swetha – Gold Medal & Certificate

2nd Rank: Mr. Sumedh Prashant Panse – Silver Medal

3rd Rank: Mr. Paritala Taatvik Raja Sai

PGDM (Hospital Management) Programme:

1st Place: Dr. Neelima Chowdary Pulivarthi – Gold Medal (Dr. Kakarla Subbarao), Certificate & Gold Coin; also

Smt. Saroj Jalan Gold Medal & Gold Coin as Woman Topper

2nd Place: Dr. Ramapanthula Sri Naga Sai Pravallika – Gold Medal (Dr. C. P. Karpagam), Certificate & Gold Coin

3rd Place: Dr. Badugu Pratyusha

The ceremony also featured the Convocation Oath, administered by Dr. Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Dr. Kakarla Subbarao Centre for Healthcare Management, where graduates pledged to uphold integrity, professionalism, and service to society.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Kandamuthan, the National Anthem, and a group photograph, capturing a memorable moment as the graduating batches embarked on the next chapter of their professional journey.