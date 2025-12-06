BN College Hosts Seminar on Communicative English for Career Growth

Patna, Dec 6: Emphasising the growing importance of English in the job market, noted author and communication expert Dr Birbal Jha, as the chief speaker on Saturday, urged attendees to adopt English as a core employability skill while nurturing their cultural roots and social identity.

Addressing a seminar on “Campus to Career: The Power of Communicative English Skills” at BN College, Patna, Dr Jha said, “Use the language of your home for affection, the language of your society for connection, and English for your professional growth and employability.” The session was presided over by Prof D. N. Sinha, Head of the Department of English.

Speaking to a packed hall of students from different disciplines, Dr Jha stressed that English should be viewed “not as a subject but as a life skill” essential for a smooth transition from campus to the professional world.

Further, Dr Jha encouraged the youth to “pick up English for livelihood, Indian culture for identity, and social ethics for a better life and conduct.”

During the interactive session, Dr Jha unpacked the various strands of employability communication, including interview skills, corporate email etiquette, digital communication, global networking, academic communication for higher studies, and leadership roles that demand public-facing articulation.

Outlining what recruiters increasingly seek in fresh graduates, he listed five essential competencies: clarity of speech, active listening, appropriate vocabulary and expression, reading comprehension, and professional writing. “Listening alone constitutes half of communication,” Dr Jha noted, adding that the ability to interpret emails, reports, and instructions has become a basic workplace expectation.

While acknowledging the academic talent emerging from Bihar, Dr Jha pointed out the gap in linguistic exposure. “Bihar produces bright minds, but many students lack adequate exposure to standard communicative English,” he said.

“Academic qualifications grant eligibility, but selection hinges on one’s communication skills,” Dr Birbal Jha observed.

Dr Jha also introduced students to his ‘3As Formula’ for effective communication—Assertive, Articulate, and Appropriate—and shared practical tips on preparing self-introductions, participating in group discussions, and presenting oneself confidently in interviews.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A segment, drawing enthusiastic participation from students keen to enhance their communication skills and improve their employability in an increasingly competitive job market.

Among others present were Dr Ramhit Chaupal, Dr Anant Kumar, and PhD Scholar Nitish Gupta.