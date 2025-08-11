IIM Jammu hosts Delhi Roundtable Conference

11th Aug 2025, Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu hosted a landmark Roundtable Conference on 08th Aug 2025 at Delnet, Delhi bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders. The Roundtable Conference focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment.

The Roundtable Conference was graced by Ms. Vandana Bhatnagar, Member, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, and Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, along with other eminent dignitaries from the industry. The event commenced with participant registration, a lamp-lighting ceremony, and an introductory video on IIM Jammu, setting the tone for a series of insightful discussions.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, underscored the Institute’s impressive growth journey and its steadfast focus on integrating academic excellence with practical, real-world exposure through strong industry linkages. He stressed that such partnerships are vital in creating a dynamic and future-ready education ecosystem, one that nurtures graduates who are both intellectually robust and industry-prepared. Reflecting on India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, he emphasized the significance of initiatives like Project YUVA, launched in collaboration with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, in fostering employment generation through entrepreneurship. He urged all stakeholders to align their personal and institutional aspirations with the broader mission of national growth and nation building.

He reiterated that IIM Jammu has achieved the rare distinction of securing two prestigious international accreditations—BGA Institutional Accreditation and EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA programme—in the same year. He highlighted that this milestone places IIM Jammu among the top five IIMs nationwide and makes it the only second- and third-generation IIM to hold both rare achievements, reinforcing its position as an emerging global hub of excellence in management education.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu, in his introductory remarks, outlined the Roundtable Conference as a pivotal platform for bridging academic insights with industry practices. He stressed the importance of such forums in aligning educational frameworks with the dynamic and evolving demands of the workforce.

The Delhi Roundtable Conference held on 08th Aug 2025 featured three insightful panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and experts to address critical issues shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The first panel of the Delhi Roundtable Conference, titled, “The Power of Networking: How Industry Interactions Can Open Doors”, was moderated by Prof. Sanjeev Pathak, Professor of Practice at IIM Jammu. The panel brought together distinguished industry leaders including Mr. Bhupinder

Singh Popli, Executive Director (HR), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL); Ms. Aanchal Tandon, HR Leader, HCL Technologies; Mr. Ankur Sharma, Assistant General Manager – HR, Woodland; Dr. Rajesh Goel, CEO and Director – Casting Business, Revent Group; Mr. Rishi Seth, Senior Director – Growth and Strategic Initiatives: APAC, Middle East, and GCCs, Fractal; Mr. Deepak Bansal, Global TA Head, Royal Cyber Inc.; and Mr. Sandeep Singh Sasan, HRO Domestic & International & Australia Division Coordinator, DRAIPL. The discussion focused on how strategic networking and sustained industry engagement can unlock opportunities, strengthen collaborations, and open pathways for professional growth.

The second panel of the Delhi Roundtable Conference, titled, “Sustainability & Social Impact: How Youth Can Make a Difference”, was moderated by Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu. The panel featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Sandeep Mohanty, Senior Deputy General Manager (HR & Admin) / HRBP India & South East Asia; Mr. Amarr Malhotra, Talent

Research Partner, Optum; Mr. Nitin Khindria, Chief Human Resources Officer, Omega Seiki Mobility; Ms. Nimisha Nigam Pathak, Senior HR Professional, Samsung Electronics; and Ms. Manisha Tuli, Senior Assistant Vice President, Invest India. The discussion highlighted the pivotal role of youth in advancing sustainable practices, fostering social responsibility, and creating meaningful community impact.

The third panel of the Delhi Roundtable Conference, titled, “Shaping the Leaders of Tomorrow: Industry Needs in Young Talent”, was moderated by Prof. P.P. Maheshwari, Professor of Practice, IIM Jammu. The panel brought together eminent industry leaders including Mr. Ovais Rehman, Associate Director, Wipro Limited; Mr. Heeresh Girdhar, Head of Human Resources, Swadeshi

Civil Infrastructure Private Limited; Mr. Anil Tyagi, Director, Kusum Group of Companies; Mr. Syed Farhan, Founder and CEO, Cosette Network Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Neeraj Narang, Global HCM Product

Strategy Senior Director, Oracle; Dr. Jia Kounddal, Group Head, Panasonic India; and Ms. Riddhima Bajaj, CHRO, Micromatic Grinding Technology Pvt. Ltd. The discussion explored evolving industry expectations from young professionals, the skills and mindset required for future leadership, and effective strategies to bridge academic learning with workplace readiness.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Placements, IIM Jammu. The event culminated with the National Anthem. Present on the occasion were; Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu; Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Placements, IIM Jammu; Prof. P. P. Maheshwari, Professor of Practice; Prof. Sanjeev Pathak, Professor of Practice, IIM Jammu; Shri Ankush Varma, Placement Officer, IIM Jammu along with industry experts, and students from the Industry Interaction Cell and Placement Committee of IIM Jammu.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu hosted its Alumni City Meet in Delhi at Delnet on 8th August 2025. The evening brought together alumni from various batches for a memorable gathering marked by camaraderie, knowledge-sharing, and networking. The event commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by an introductory video on IIM Jammu, and insightful addresses by Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu, and Prof. Vinod C. Durge, Chairperson Alumni Relations, IIM Jammu, highlighting the institute’s decade-long journey of excellence.

Mr. Arepally Jeevan Kumar, President, and Mr. Lokesh Kumar Kethireddi, Vice-President, Alumni Association, IIM Jammu both from the first batch—joined the event online, extending their greetings and sharing their vision for strengthening alumni engagement. Alumni introductions, an engaging networking dinner, and shared memories further strengthened the bond between the institute and its alumni community, reaffirming IIM Jammu’s commitment to fostering lifelong connections.

The Delhi Roundtable Conference further reinforced academia–industry collaboration, paving the way for actionable outcomes that benefit both students and the corporate sector. IIM Jammu remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering partnerships that fuel innovation and shape the future of education and professional growth.