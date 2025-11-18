IIM Lucknow announces admissions to the 8th batch of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme

Lucknow, 18th November 2025: To provide a strategic pivot for senior finance professionals and aspiring C-suite leaders, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, in collaboration with TimesPro, a leading higher-edtech platform, announced admissions to the 8th batch of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme. This executive education offering equips learners with the tools, foresight and confidence to lead enterprise-wide finance with impact.

The 10-month CFO Programme is contextually designed to enable finance professionals to transition from a finance manager to a strategic CFO by building the capabilities required to craft investor-ready models for M&A, valuations and fundraising; strengthen global risk and treasury oversight; navigate crisis scenarios and lead cross-functional teams while influencing C-suite decisions with conviction. Emphasis is placed on boardroom-ready leadership through a cutting-edge curriculum spanning AI-driven forecasting, ESG integration and digital finance.

India’s finance ecosystem continues to demand CFOs with a strategic range, as the domestic IPO market displayed notable resilience in the first half of 2025, with 108 IPO deals raising USD 4.6 billion. Deloitte’s 2021 CFO Signals survey notes that over 80% of CFOs now play a pivotal role in business strategy, while KPMG reports that 67% believe the role increasingly requires operational and data analytics depth. According to PwC, 58% CFOs are investing in AI and advanced analytics to enable agile planning in a volatile environment.

Against this strategic backdrop, IIM Lucknow’s CFO Programme focuses on future-ready mastery across modules including: The Evolving Role of the CFO; Financial Reporting and Compliance; Performance Management; Strategic Financial Planning; Treasury and Risk Management; Capital Markets and Investor Relations; Digital Finance and Automation; M&A and Strategic Finance and Tax Strategy and Planning, ensuring rigorous coverage from board communication and governance to investor relations and integrated reporting. Speaking on the announcement of the programme, Prof. Ajay Garg, Finance and Accounting, IIM Lucknow said, “At IIM Lucknow, the CFO Programme is built for practitioners, not theorists. Over ten months, learners interrogate capital allocation, risk and performance through live cases, analytics and board simulations. The aim is simple: sharper judgement, cleaner narratives and durable credibility with investors and directors. We are proud to prepare leaders who steward growth with prudence and integrity in real boardrooms.” Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro said, “TimesPro’s role is to make rigorous learning workable for busy finance leaders. LIVE sessions, practitioner-led labs and applied exercises turn theory into practice. Learners finish with a capstone, a demonstrable portfolio of outcomes and the confidence to influence capital, cash and risk agendas from day one wherever they are based today with coaching, feedback and milestones throughout the journey.”

Learning is delivered by IIM Lucknow’s esteemed faculty via TimesPro’s Direct-to-Device platform through LIVE lectures, case studies, quizzes, projects, simulations and assignments. Participants gain hands-on exposure to real-world finance technology such as Anaplan, Power BI, SAP S/4HANA, UiPath, Alteryx, and Kyriba. A capstone project culminates in presenting a financial transformation plan to a virtual board and is complemented by a three-day campus immersion towards the end of the programme. Upon successful completion, participants will be eligible for exclusive IIM Lucknow Executive Alumni benefits.